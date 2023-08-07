Grand Blue Fantasy Versus -RISING- to Release Globally on November 30: Pre-Orders Now Open

Cygames, Inc. and Arc System Works have announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated fighting game “Grand Blue Fantasy Versus -RISING-“. The game, set to be released globally on November 30, will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

The store pages for all versions of the game have been released, and pre-orders will be opened on the PlayStation Store. There will be three versions of the game, including a free edition.

The Standard Edition of “Granblue Fantasy Versus -RISING-” will be priced at NT$1,490/HK$398, while the Deluxe Edition will cost NT$2,279/HK$608. The Deluxe Edition will come with numerous bonuses, including additional characters, costumes, and weapons. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions will also include a special item set.

The game aims to introduce newcomers to the fighting game genre with its simple one-button controls for special moves, while providing depth for veteran players. It offers various modes, including a story mode, a training mode, and a digital model mode where players can create unique scenes using 3D models. The game also features a party battle mode called “Legend of Azur Little Characters!”.

“Grand Blue Fantasy Versus -RISING-” promises to provide an immersive and enjoyable experience for fans of the franchise and fighting game enthusiasts alike. Players can expect a diverse range of characters and engaging gameplay mechanics.

The game will be available for download on November 30, 2023. It will be priced at NT$1,490/HK$398 for the Standard Edition, NT$2,279/HK$608 for the Deluxe Edition, and the Free Edition will be available for free download.

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of “Grand Blue Fantasy Versus -RISING-“, and it is expected to make a significant impact in the fighting game community.

