The Battle of the Snacks: Are Potatoes or Corn Fattening? Surprising Truth Revealed!

Are potatoes or corn fattening? The answer may surprise you! Who has never succumbed to the temptation of a plate of crispy chips or a delicious cob of corn? Here’s how many calories these irresistible goodies hide.

The chips and corn are two irresistible foods which often give us moments of true culinary pleasure. But if we are attentive to the figure, the question arises: are chips or corn fattening? Today we will try to shed light on this dilemma and discover the truth hidden between the tasty bites of potatoes and the sweet taste of corn. Prepare to be amazed!

Potatoes are often irresistible

Potatoes, with their soft texture and unmistakable flavour, have always been a fixed presence on our tables. Whether they are baked, boiled or fried, potatoes manage to conquer everyone’s palate. But precisely because they are irresistible, one often wonders whether the caloric intake of this tuber could represent an obstacle for those trying to keep in shape.

Actually, the calorie content of potatoes depends a lot on how they are prepared. Although they are rich in complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber that help you feel fuller for longer, they become a source of calories when accompanied by large portions of butter, cheese or mayonnaise.

Therefore, the classic packaged industrial chips should be avoided: in addition to being very caloric (about 540 kcal per 100 grams), they also contain high quantities of saturated fat and sodium. Better to opt for healthier variants such as homemade chips using a little extra virgin olive oil or prefer the light versions available on the market.

Frozen pre-cooked potato chips are also a disrecommended choice from the point of view of balanced nutrition: although they are convenient to prepare in a few minutes thanks to the previous cooking of the industrial product itself, they often have high lipid and energy contents.

So what could be the best solution? Opt for baked or boiled potatoes, without going overboard with the addition of fatty condiments: boiled potatoes, for example, are rich in vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium and group B vitamins. They also contain a fair amount of calories (about 78 kcal per 100 grams).

In conclusion, potatoes can be a tasty and energetic food that shouldn’t be demonized in the context of a healthy and balanced diet. Just knowing the right combinations to make and making sure you consume moderate portions to benefit from the great nutritional variety that this tuber offers.

The various types of packaged potatoes: the most popular

The various types of packaged potatoes offer a wide choice to suit the tastes and needs of each individual. From classic French fries to healthier variations, there are options for every palate.

French fries, for example, are surely irresistible thanks to their crunchy and salty taste. However, it is important to keep in mind that these delights can be high in calories and saturated fat when consumed in excess. So if you want to maintain a balanced diet, it is best to moderate your consumption.

For those looking for lighter but still tasty alternatives, there are baked or grilled chips. These variants require less oil during cooking preparation and therefore contain fewer calories than the fried versions. They can be enriched with aromatic spices to give an extra touch of flavor without adding too many caloric condiments.

Se instead you are looking for an even healthier substitute for traditional packaged chips, you can opt for veggie chips made with veggies like squash or beets. These chips offer not only a variety of interesting flavors but also a higher nutritional content thanks to the benefits of the ingredients naturally present in the vegetables themselves.

Finally, there is the possibility of choosing other starch sources should also be considered such as lentils or dried peas as an alternative to potato chips. These options are lower in calories and higher in fiber, protein and vitamins than hash browns. Additionally, they can be served with a variety of toppings to vary the flavor.

Corn also has various shades

Corn is a herbaceous plant native to Central America and is one of the most consumed cereals in the world. There are different types of corn, each with unique characteristics and suitable for different uses. Here are some of the main varieties of corn:

Sweet corn: this variety of corn is characterized by sweet and tender kernels. It is often eaten fresh and used for the preparation of salads, soups, sauces or simply as a side dish. Sweet corn is often yellow or white, but other varieties also exist with red, purple, or blue kernels;

Popcorn: this type of corn is distinguished by its grains which, when they burst, become popcorn. It is the ideal corn to enjoy a light and crunchy snack during an evening with the family or at the cinema. It is generally yellow or white in color and requires high-temperature cooking to pop properly;

Dentate corn: also known as maize corn, this variety has the characteristics of having the upper part of the grain hard and horny, while the lower part is soft and more starchy. Toothed corn is commonly used to make cornmeal, canary seed, corn oil, animal feed, and other industrial products;

Polenta corn: this variety of corn has larger, mealier kernels than sweet corn. It is often used to prepare polenta, a dish made with cooked cornmeal. Polenta can be served as a side dish or as a main course accompanied by cheeses, sauces or vegetables;

Purple corn: this corn has deep purple grains. Originally from the Andes, it is rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. It is often used in Latin American cuisine for the preparation of tortillas, sauces or desserts.

These are just some of the most common varieties of corn, but there are many other varieties that have different characteristics. Each type of corn has its specific role in cooking and in the food industry based on its nutritional properties and organoleptic qualities.

Are potatoes or corn fattening? The truth of the experts

Potatoes and corn are two very common foods in our daily diet. We often wonder which of the two could be more fattening, but the answer is not as obvious as it seems.

According to a study conducted by scientists from the Harvard School of Health, both foods can contribute to weight gain when consumed in excessive amounts. Potatoes are a widely spread food and appreciated for their versatility in the kitchen. However, you have to pay attention to the preparation method, as french fries or foods high in fat added ingredients can significantly increase overall calorie intake.

On the other hand, boiled or baked potatoes with a moderate amount of olive oil can be a more balanced diet.

Corn is often used in the manufacture of snack foods and baked goods that contain high amounts of refined sugar and saturated fat. This type of corn consumption can lead to an increase in fat accumulation in our body. The study showed that subjects who consumed more corn accumulated more body weight. Therefore, we can say that corn is even worse than chips for the line.

Both potatoes and corn can contribute to the increase of body weight when consumed in large quantities or prepared in unhealthy ways. It’s also important to consider other factors such as your overall lifestyle, exercise, and a balanced diet.

Potatoes or corn? Better to opt for healthier alternatives

Chips are an irresistible snack, but unfortunately very caloric. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative, you might opt for whole grains such as brown rice and quinoa. Whole grains are high in fiber, essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to a balanced diet.

Compared to potato chips or puffed corn, these cereals are lower in calories and higher in nutritional density. Brown rice is a great option because it contains all parts of the rice grain, keeping all its beneficial properties intact. It is also rich in antioxidants that help protect the body from free radical damage.

Quinoa, on the other hand, is a superfood which offers numerous health benefits. It is a complete source of vegetable protein and contains all the essential amino acids our body needs. Quinoa is also rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, and other important nutrients.

In conclusion, when it comes to the battle between potatoes or corn, moderation and wise choices are key. Enjoy your favorite snacks in moderation, opt for healthier preparation methods like baking or boiling, and consider incorporating whole grains like brown rice and quinoa into your diet for a nutrition boost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

