Green Top 10: The most important greentech companies in Switzerland

Switzerland has a number of major greentech companies developing innovative solutions in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainability. Here are 10 most important of the largest greentech companies in Switzerland:

ABB: ABB is a leading technology company active in electrification, industrial automation and power supply. They offer solutions for renewable energies, electromobility and energy efficiency.

Meyer Burger Technology: Meyer Burger is a Swiss company specializing in photovoltaic technology. They develop innovative solutions for the solar industry, including highly efficient solar cells and solar modules.

Climeon: Climeon is a company specializing in the use of waste heat to generate electricity. They develop and produce systems that make it possible to convert excess heat into electrical energy.

I clanched: Leclanché is a leading provider of energy storage solutions. They develop and produce batteries and energy storage systems for various applications, including renewable energy, electromobility and off-grid energy supply.

LGreen Top 10: The largest green tech companies in FranceLandis+Gyr is a global leader in smart metering solutions and energy data management. They offer solutions to improve energy efficiency and integrate renewable energies into power grids.

Repower: Repower is a Swiss energy company active in the fields of renewable energy, power generation and energy trading. They invest in renewable energy projects such as wind power and solar power.

Climeworks: Climeworks is a company specializing in capturing CO2 from the atmosphere. They develop and operate systems that remove CO2 emissions from the ambient air and process them for use or storage.

Axpo: Axpo is a Swiss energy company active in the fields of power generation, energy trading and renewable energies. They invest in wind power, solar and hydropower projects and offer solutions for sustainable energy supply.

Myclimate: Myclimate is a non-profit foundation specializing in climate protection and sustainability solutions. They offer carbon offsetting programs, advisory services and educational initiatives to address climate change.

Energy Vault: Energy Vault is a company that develops innovative energy storage solutions. They use gravity and modular concrete blocks to store excess energy and release it when needed.