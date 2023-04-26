“Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”: Everything about the video game

PR / Business Insider

After “Hogwarts Legacy” another video game from the “Harry Potter” universe awaits us soon!

“Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” is all about the popular broom sport Quidditch – but more detailed information is not yet available.

We tell you what we already know about the video game.

Welcome back to Hogwarts! Hopefully you’re ready to trade in your wand for the Nimbus 2000 and prove your talent on the Quidditch field, as Warner has announced the development of a new multiplayer game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. It’s all about the fast broomball sport. We reveal what we already know about the new video game from the “Harry Potter” universe.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – we already know that

So much in advance: There is not much information about “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” yet. So we don’t know an exact release date yet and the platforms on which the game will appear are not yet known. However, we can assume that the game will be available for the PC and the common consoles. Warner probably wants to build on the success of “Hogwarts Legacy” and offer fans something they miss in the open-world game, in which even the Hogwarts stadium was completely recreated.

While there aren’t any screenshots or even an official trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions yet, the Quidditch Champions website gives us a first glimpse of what the video game might look like. Because a short video can be seen in the background, the graphics of which are stylized and reminiscent of “Fortnite”.

Lots of new Harry Potter productions

“Quidditch Champions” is to be developed by the rather unknown studio ‘Unbroken Studios’, while Warner has relied on the experienced developers of Avalanche for “Hogwarts Legacy”. However, “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” will not be the first game that deals with the popular broom sport from the “Harry Potter” universe. Electronic Arts launched “Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup” in 2003, in which you can lead not only Hogwarts teams but also national teams to success.

It remains to be seen whether even more game highlights from the “Harry Potter” universe await us in the near future. Because the story about Harry, Ron and Hermione is currently experiencing a real upswing – in addition to “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” there is also a “Harry Potter” series planned by the US streaming service Max .

Is JK Rowling involved in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

At this point, it’s not clear what involvement the controversial author of the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling, will have in Quidditch Champions. The game’s FAQ only mentions that the game is made with her blessing.

