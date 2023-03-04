According to an Australian think tank, China beats the US in 37 out of 44 key technologies. The strength of democratic countries lies in cooperation.

Chinese technicians work on an industrial robot. According to Australian experts, China is also a leader in research into modern robotics. Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

In a world that increasingly seems to be splitting into two economic camps, it is becoming increasingly important who has mastered which key technologies. After all, computer chips and artificial intelligence are the basis for countless applications, from the energy transition to the military. The USA and China are fighting particularly fiercely for dominance – it is difficult to say exactly who is leading where.