here is the second video of the Join the flip campaign…

Samsung Electronics has revealed a new short film teasing the next generation of Galaxy devices, which will be unveiled later this month during Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The video is part of the campaign Samsung Join the flip side, which explores the world of folding innovation.

The video (found below) follows the first episode released last September. The clip invites consumers to discover the charm and potential of foldable devices, which offer unique ways of use and challenge the conventions of traditional smartphones. The video entertainingly shows people’s reactions when faced with the choice between the status quo and the flip side. In short, the choice between tradition and modernity.

“It’s a new and open world, where better experiences await those who are willing to push the boundaries of convention and try something new,” he has declared Sonia Chang, Vice Presidente del Brand Marketing Group del Mobile eXperience Business di Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy Z series, Samsung delivers innovation that challenges the rules, redefining what a smartphone can do and pushing conventional boundaries to deliver new experiences.”

To find out how Samsung pushes the boundaries of innovation by delivering advanced mobile experiences you can follow the Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The event will take place on July 26 at 1pm live on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

