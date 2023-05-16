Home » Hideo Kojima’s documentary will premiere in New York in June, with Hollywood directors and stars helping to record the creative process | 4Gamers
The Hideo Kojima documentary “Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds” directed by British director Glen Milner will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 17, local time in the United States.

In addition to documenting Hideo Kojima’s work as a world-renowned game creator, the documentary also features his director friends Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, George Miller ); musicians Grimes, Woodkid, Chvrches, and actor Norman Reedus (Norman Reedus), who played the leading role in “Death Stranding”, will appear in the documentary.

The whole film is about 90 minutes. Looking forward to seeing players in more places.

