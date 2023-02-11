“Inheritance of Hogwarts” has been launched, and many gamers are very interested in it. The latest generation of RTX 40 series graphics cards can play smoothly, but what about the old cards of the previous generation? “PCM” found 6 old cards for trial play, including GTX 1060 6GB, RTX 2070 8GB, Intel Arc A380 6GB, etc., and then analyzed the content.

“The Legacy of Hogwarts” uses “Unreal Engine” as the basis. Because of the huge map, there are still certain requirements for the graphics card. The latest generation graphics card RTX 40 series has a very good effect. The official mentions that the minimum requirements are Core i5-6600, GeForce GTX 960 4GB, and an average 720p / 30 fps effect can be achieved in “low” quality. The recommended 1080p 60fps “high” quality already requires a GF GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT, Core i7-8700/Ryzen 5 3600 processor.

It can be inferred that “The Legacy of Hogwarts” basically requires an 8GB memory graphics card and a 6-core processor to be able to cope with the “high” or above game quality. That is to say, modern Core i5 400 series or above processors will be better, I believe most players on platforms such as i5-10400 / 11400 / 12400 can rest assured.

testing platform

Processor: Core i5-12400

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B760-G GAMING WIFI D4

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200

SSD：WD BLACK SN850 1TB

Graphics card: GF RTX 3060 12GB, GF RTX 2070 8GB, GF GTX 1060 6GB, RX 6600 XT 8GB, Intel Arc A380 6GB

Radiator: Intel original factory

At 1080p resolution, a variety of previous-generation graphics cards were measured. It can be seen that with the help of “high” game quality and upscaling rendering technology, there is still good fluency.

Looking at NVIDIA’s previous generation cards, the mid-range RTX 3060 12GB and 2070 8GB are not bad, and the RX 6600 XT also has certain advantages as before. Considering the limited GPU performance of mid-range cards, only the most obvious ray-tracing reflection rendering function is enabled, and with the up-conversion rendering technology, the 3 cards are all above 70fps in the native TAA setting, which is stable enough to play with the VRR / G-sync function.

Another specially tested entry-level Intel Arc A380 6GB, although the specifications of this card are mediocre, but the actual “medium” image quality can be equipped with “XeSS image quality” upscaling rendering, and it still has a level of nearly 50fps on outdoor maps. With the slightly slower pace of the game, the gameplay effect is completely acceptable.

As for the mid-level game card GF GTX 1060 6GB that has persisted for many generations, the 1080p “medium” quality is still faster than the Intel Arc A380 6GB, and it is still close to 60fps when combined with “FSR2 quality” or “XeSS quality”. Although the NIS upscaling it supports has nearly 67fps, the picture quality stability is not as good as the first two technologies.

For slower old cards, you can try to cooperate with upscaling rendering, and lock the upper limit of 40fps in the “RivaTuner Statistics Server” of “Afterburner” or the display card control panel, and further switch to “XeSS Balance”, which is expected to make the average frame rate more stable , it will not be higher indoors and lower outdoors.