Homeworld 3 Dff9d7d3ef0df4468a89a95568f74c73a reveals final PC specs

Homeworld 3 PC Requirements Revealed

After multiple delays, the highly anticipated game Homeworld 3 is finally ready to launch. As the February 2024 release date approaches, Blackbird Interactive has shared more details about the game, including the final PC requirements.

The game’s community page recently revealed the varying requirements depending on the desired setup to run the game. For low settings, players will need an Intel i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor, 12 GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 480, or Intel ARC A380. These specifications should be feasible for most PC gamers.

However, for high settings, the hardware requirements see a significant jump. Players will need a Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 5800X processor, a GPU such as RTX 2070S, Radeon RX 6600 XT, or Arc A770, and 40GB of space.

Interestingly, the game does not seem to require an SSD to run, so players still using an HDD will be able to experience Homeworld 3 without needing to upgrade their storage.

With these requirements in mind, players can start preparing their setups for the release of Homeworld 3 in February 2024. The game is expected to deliver a high-quality gaming experience for PC gamers with varying hardware capabilities.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

