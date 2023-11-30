Liaoning’s first “Pioneer Cup” staff basketball game opens – Sports – China Engineering Network

The first “Pioneer Cup” staff basketball game in Liaoning Province opened with great fanfare on November 27, 2021. The event saw 33 employee representatives from various municipal federations and industrial unions in Liaoning Province, including the Dalian Workers’ Representative Team, Anshan Workers’ Representative Team, Anshan Iron and Steel, and Shenyang Iron and Steel, competing in the spirited tournament.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chen Luping, deputy secretary and deputy director of the Party Leadership Group of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress, who is also the secretary and chairman of the Leading Party Leadership Group of the Liaoning Provincial Federation of Trade Unions. Chen Luping announced the start of the competition, which is aimed at promoting the “Liaoning Province National Fitness Implementation Plan (2021-2025)” and encouraging employees to participate in national fitness activities.

The competition is organized by the Liaoning Provincial Federation of Trade Unions and the Liaoning Provincial Sports Bureau, with the support of the Shenyang Federation of Trade Unions, the Shenyang Sports Bureau, and the Liaoning Basketball Association. It is part of a series of activities focused on enhancing the cultural life of employees and improving their health quality.

The tournament will follow the competition rules and special regulations of the Chinese Basketball Association, with the first stage featuring a group stage and the second stage utilizing a “cross-over single-elimination knockout” format. The top 8 teams will advance to the later stages of the competition.

In the opening match, the Shenyang City Workers’ Representative Team faced off against the Provincial Construction Workers’ Representative Team, with the Shenyang team emerging victorious with a score of 83-46. It was a strong start to what is expected to be an exciting and competitive tournament.