HONOR MAGIC VS is official. Price, specifications and photos of the first brochure of HONOR • Techzilla

HONOR also officially announces for the Italian market the arrival of MAGIC VS, the first leaflet of the company that joins the top range HONOR Magic 5 Pro, now present on the proprietary shop Hihonor.com with a new and interesting offer.

HONOR MAGIC VS

HONOR Magic Vs it is only 12.9 mm thick when folded and a weight of 267 grams. Despite its compact shape, HONOR Magic Vs it is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the largest among foldable smartphones weighing less than 270 g available today.

To contribute to the lightness of HONOR Magic Vs is the revolutionary super-lightweight gearless hinge that has been carefully crafted using one-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from the previous generation’s 92 to just 4.

Thanks to its exceptional durability, the zipper is able to withstand up to 400,000 folds, as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for zipper design. foldable smartphones.

Thanks to the sophisticated hinge structure, the HONOR Magic Vs folds tightly without gaps and has an almost completely flat screen when unfolded, a feature that competing foldable devices on the market do not offer.

DATA SHEET

display: internal: 7.9″ foldable OLED 2272×1984, 381ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, DCI-P3, HDR10+ esterno: 6,45″ OLED 2560×1080, 431ppi, refresh rate fino a 120Hz. DCI-P3, HDR10+

platform mobile : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 con GPU Adreno 730

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 con GPU Adreno 730 memory : RAM: da 12GB internal: 512GB

: size : 160,3 x 72,6mm x 12, 9mm (chiuso); 160,3mm x 141,5mm x 6,1mm (aperto)

: 160,3 x 72,6mm x 12, 9mm (chiuso); 160,3mm x 141,5mm x 6,1mm (aperto) weight : 267 grams

: 267 grams audio : 2x speaker stereo, ricezione vocale stereo 24bit HDR 3-MIC, DTS:X Ultra Algoritmo

: 2x speaker stereo, ricezione vocale stereo 24bit HDR 3-MIC, DTS:X Ultra Algoritmo connectivity : 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5,2, USB-C, NFC

: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5,2, USB-C, NFC cameras : Front: 16MP, f/2.4 posteriori: 54MP principale, f/1,9, 27mm eq. 50MP macro/ultra wide angle, f/2.0 8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

: drums : 5,000mAh, 66W SuperCharge wired charging

: 5,000mAh, 66W SuperCharge wired charging safety : HTEE+QTEE double security, independent chip for maximum security for password and biometric data

: HTEE+QTEE double security, independent chip for maximum security for password and biometric data operating system:Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1

Dual displays for an exceptional viewing experience

To maximize productivity, the HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with an external display 6.45 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. When it’s open, HONOR Magic Vs offers a tablet-like experience, thanks to an internal display 7.9-inch extra-large, which allows users to multitask and view content with ease.

Equipped with professional eye comfort solutions, HONOR Magic Vs features dynamic dimming, circadian night display and PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming a 1920 Hz, the highest frequency ever achieved in the current foldable smartphone markets, to effectively reduce the effects of digital eye strain.

The photographic sector sees the adoption of a triple rear camera with 54 megapixel Sony IMX800 main sensor with f/1.9 aperture flanked by a 8 megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. Then there is a third from 50 megapixels with ultra wide angle opticsan f/2.0 aperture and a 122-degree field of view.

Magic Vs is then equipped with a 5000 mAh battery for autonomy with fast charging at 66W. There is no wireless charging.

HONOR Magic Vs runs on the latest version of HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. In addition to HONOR Connect for cross-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition, the foldable flagship features Smart Multi-window and APP Extender to support multi-tasking between applications and within the same application, respectively, helping users save time and achieve more in life.

Colors and price

Designed with style in mind, the HONOR Magic Vs is available in two stunning colors – Cyan e Black.

The Cyan color, one of a kind, reminiscent of the glittering stars of a galaxy and features a glossy coating that adds depth to the color and gives a touch of softness, while the Black color is a classic that never goes out of style.

The colors of HONOR Magic VS, at the moment the orange color will not arrive in Italy

It will be possible to buy HONOR Magic Vs starting today, May 4, 2023, at the price of €1,599.00 on the proprietary e-commerce of the brand bundled with Earbuds3 Pro, Screen Protector (6 months) and a €200 coupon redeemable directly at Hihonor.com. Honor Magic Vs will soon be available also at the main specialized retailers of large-scale distribution.

