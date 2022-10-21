Honor Pad 8 launch test｜Apple iPad series has dominated the tablet market in the past few years, but as Google refocuses on the development of tablet devices, Android manufacturers have also recently made efforts to launch new tablets of different sizes and positioning. In addition to the most common 8″ and 10″ options, domestic manufacturer Honor has earlier brought an alternative larger screen option, the Honor Pad 8, to the Hong Kong market.



Honor Pad 8 hands-on, simple metal body

There are quite a few Android tablets on the market recently, such as Nokia T10 and T20 a little farther, and Pad Air produced by OPPO a little closer, all of which are medium and affordable Android tablets under 10″. The Pad 8 sells for $2,599, but it has a 12″ large screen, which can be described as a rare large-screen tablet work recently.

Since it has a 12″ large screen, the Honor Pad 8 is concerned about the fluidity of the body, so there are not many tricks in its design. Simply put, it is just a screen and a metal back, but this simple design also allows it to maintain its stature. At a relatively reasonable 520g, the body is only 6.9mm thick, so you won’t feel tired when you hold it with one hand for a period of time.

The 520g body has a 7250mAh large battery, which can support a whole day of use, but its charging specification only supports 22.5W, and charging may be a little slow (Photo by Cai Haoteng)

Large screen + 8 speakers, watching films and characters are cool

The 12″ screen of the Honor Pad 8 is made of IPS LCD and has a resolution of 2K. The fly in the ointment is that the maximum brightness can only reach 350nit, which is more suitable for indoor use (Photo by Cai Haoteng)

The built-in processing chip of the Honor Pad 8 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, which is paired with 6GB RAM. It belongs to the mid-range position in terms of performance, but its main selling point is the configuration of audio and video hardware. First of all, the 12” large screen is already a unique selling point. , used to watch comics, documents, the effect is quite good.

The 12″ screen is only a little thinner than a piece of A4 paper. It is quite comfortable for viewing documents and even small and well-known comic works (Photo by Cai Haoteng)

In terms of sound output, the Honor Pad 8 is equipped with an 8-speaker design that is rare in the same price tablet, which is very good in volume and sound quality. In addition, Honor Pad 8 has its own Histen and DTS:X Ultra sound effect adjustment, which makes Honor Pad 8 not only has both high and low bass, but also has a fairly accurate positioning effect when playing videos, which is impressive.

If you use it to watch a movie, it really has a similar feeling to that of a movie theater (Photo by Cai Haoteng)

Reasonable use of large screen and split screen support

As far as the Home interface is concerned, the Honor Pad 8 still has the characteristics of Huawei series tablets, such as the shortcut of recently opened Apps in the lower right corner, and the Apps cluster can also be zoomed in and out

Another commendable aspect of the Honor Pad 8 other than the audio and video performance is that its built-in software packages are very sufficient, especially the one-screen multi-tasking interface, which allows users to easily take advantage of the large screen.

At the edge of the screen, you can pull out a dedicated menu for multiplexing. You can click to open a small window or drag the app to the side for split-screen operation.

