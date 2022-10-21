from Valentina Santarpia

The rector of the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, Orazio Schillaci, will hold the position of Minister of Health: he had been a councilor of Speranza in the Covid committee

Schillaci, 56, from Rome, has been leading the Roman university of Tor Vergata since last 2019: highly esteemed and appreciated by the academic community, he was elected rector with a large majority. full professor of nuclear medicine and dean of the faculty of medicine and surgery of the same University. Roberto Speranza on 25 June 2020 appointed him to the scientific committee of the Higher Institute of Health which supported the ministry in the key decisions taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. president of the Italian association of nuclear medicine.

Schillaci a purely technical figure, since he has never taken on political positions. Discreet, very hard worker, very precise and punctualable to achieve results in a totally centered way: completely away from the hype, forever present where its role requires it and even during the period of Covid he personally committed himself allowing the university staff to take great steps forward to respond from an IT and human point of view to the emergency.



he graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1990 from Sapienza and four years later he obtained the Specialization in Nuclear Medicine in 1994, a subject he taught as full professor for many years. During his university career he also took part in various health commissions at the Lazio Region and at the Ministry of Health. he has been the author of over 220 publications, and reviewer of over 50 international interviews. From 2011 to 2019 he first held the position of vice president, and then dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, as well as being Director of the specialization school in nuclear medicine since 2008. During his tenure in the rectorate he decided to focus on the quality and internationalization of research, including industrial.