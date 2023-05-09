[Hot talk among machine fans]Crack down on the pirated version of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” “The Strongest Lawyer” Nintendo deters Switch emulator-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News Channel-Technology-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News

12
- [Hot talk among machine fans]Crack down on pirated copies of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” “The Strongest Lawyer” Nintendo deters Switch emulators-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News Channel-Technology Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News
- Taiwan’s Foodpanda also sells “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, delivered within 25 minutes of listing Engadget Chinese version
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a game capacity of 16.3GB, and 10 Switches are suitable for MicroSD prices Hong Kong 01
- “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” Sweepstakes Opens First Prize Broken Master Sword Hong Kong Mobile Game Network
- The sneak version of “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is suspected to have embedded malicious programs, sparking heated discussions in the emulator community game base
- View full story on Google News