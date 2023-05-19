Home » How CO2 in the atmosphere becomes biochar
Technology

How CO2 in the atmosphere becomes biochar

by admin
How CO2 in the atmosphere becomes biochar

Biochar Carbon Removal: This is a technology that can be used to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and store it over the long term. In a new innovation challenge of the next incubator of Energie Steiermark, entrepreneurs and researchers are wanted who want to make it big. That’s what we’re talking about today’s podcast Christian Orthofer, Innovations-Manager im next incubator. The topics:

  • Why Energie Steiermark relies on Biochar Carbon Removal
  • How pyrolytic or pyrogenic carbon capture and storage works
  • The Innovation Challenge of Energie Steiermark on Biochar Carbon Removal
  • Which startups and companies can take part in the challenge
  • How tradable CORC certificates (CO2 Removal Certificate) can be generated

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.

See also  Cycling can be so beautiful: New VanMoof S4 and X4 eBikes

You may also like

This new app has just appeared on your...

Microsoft confirms 8 problems caused by Windows 11’s...

These are the most exciting headphones at High...

“Overwatch 2” director Changwen explained the reasons for...

Flashfish P66 in the test: mini power station...

A handheld console can play all over the...

Textile with “hardware”: Patent for jeans with rivets...

Double acquisition for Digital360 in the Iberian market

RX 7600 Price Exposure: AMD, NVIDIA price war...

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy