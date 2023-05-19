How CO2 in the atmosphere becomes biochar

Biochar Carbon Removal: This is a technology that can be used to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and store it over the long term. In a new innovation challenge of the next incubator of Energie Steiermark, entrepreneurs and researchers are wanted who want to make it big. That’s what we’re talking about today’s podcast Christian Orthofer, Innovations-Manager im next incubator. The topics:

Why Energie Steiermark relies on Biochar Carbon Removal

How pyrolytic or pyrogenic carbon capture and storage works

The Innovation Challenge of Energie Steiermark on Biochar Carbon Removal

Which startups and companies can take part in the challenge

How tradable CORC certificates (CO2 Removal Certificate) can be generated

