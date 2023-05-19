SLAVESON

Icarus

(Death Metal | Thrash Metal) Label: DIY

Format: (EP)

Release: 2023

I’m curious what you think of my noise Tom Haugeneder

The Upper Austrians SLAVESON started in 1997, but after only three demos it was over in 2003. Singer Gunther Roth, drummer Markus Schickerbauer and guitarist Thomas Haugeneder continued together with CONSPIRACY, but they finally broke up in 2016. With the words “SLAVESON is back and I’m curious what you think of my noise”, the new EP “Icarus” landed in my mailbox. But I was curious.

The project is currently a one-man show by Tom and rumbles quite a bit out of the boxes. Underground is the first big keyword here, because you think you’re listening to an early demo by bands like DEMOLTION HAMMER, SLAYER or SEPULTURA. That means SLAVESON ranks somewhere between wild Thrash and Death Metal with a nasty, rough nagging voice, dynamic beats and sawing riffs. Although the EP doesn’t offer a lot of variety, it does offer dynamics and hateful destructiveness, which sometimes comes across as fast and sometimes pounding to rolling. Accordingly, the production is pretty raw and old-school, which you may or may not like.

Anyone who likes brutal fare, no frills in the good old way and wants the sound that goes with it, is certainly not badly advised with SLAVESON and “Icarus”.

Tracklist „Icarus“:

1. Anger

2. Dark Days Pt. 1

3. Dark Days Pt. 2

4. Icarus

5. Martyrion II

6. Natures Cry

7. Rebirth

8. We Are Slaveson

Total playing time: 27:24

Band-Links:

