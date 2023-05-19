Home » 50 homes of Pakistani Hindus demolished in India
50 homes of Pakistani Hindus demolished in India

Saturday May 20, 2023, 3:25 am

Saturday May 20, 2023, 3:25 am

Jaipur (Ummat News) More than 50 houses of Pakistani Hindus living in India were demolished. Indian media has demolished more than 50 houses of Hindus who went to India from Pakistan in Jaisalmer area of ​​Rajasthan state as encroachment. Police baton-charged and tortured Pakistani Hindus who tried to stop the demolition of the houses.

Many women were also injured due to police violence. Due to house demolition, 150 families including women and children are forced to live under the open sky. Earlier, even in April 2023, more than 100 houses of Hindus who migrated from Pakistan to India have been demolished. These houses were demolished in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

