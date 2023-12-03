How to change apps that open at startup on Mac? It’s not complicated

Automatically launching applications may burden your PCs. This not only happens on Windows-based computers, but also on their counterparts running macOS. Similar to what happens with the Microsoft operating system, it is also possible on the Apple counterpart prevent applications from opening when you log in.

There are two systems, both very simple and which do not require many steps.

Il first is probably the easiest: what you need to do, with the app open, is to click with the right mouse button on the icon in the taskbar and then select “Options” and then “Open at login”.

Alternatively, just always open the application, and then click on the app name at the top left and move to “Settings”. Here, just navigate through the various panels to find “Start [nome applicazione] at system startup”: by removing the check, the application will not start when the PC is turned on.

