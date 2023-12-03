Home » How to change apps that open at startup on Mac? It’s not complicated
Technology

How to change apps that open at startup on Mac? It’s not complicated

by admin
How to change apps that open at startup on Mac? It’s not complicated

Automatically launching applications may burden your PCs. This not only happens on Windows-based computers, but also on their counterparts running macOS. Similar to what happens with the Microsoft operating system, it is also possible on the Apple counterpart prevent applications from opening when you log in.

There are two systems, both very simple and which do not require many steps.

Il first is probably the easiest: what you need to do, with the app open, is to click with the right mouse button on the icon in the taskbar and then select “Options” and then “Open at login”.

Alternatively, just always open the application, and then click on the app name at the top left and move to “Settings”. Here, just navigate through the various panels to find “Start [nome applicazione] at system startup”: by removing the check, the application will not start when the PC is turned on.

A few days ago, through these pages we explained how to change the keyboard language on Mac: the steps in this case too are few. There is also a guide available that explains how to fix the various applications on the Dock bar of your Mac, which we talked about in this in-depth article previously.

See also  Microsoft confirms that new Xbox games will be priced at $70 next year | Anue tycoon-US stock radar

You may also like

NVIDIA’s new guide on artificial intelligence…

Reluctant to end the FF mobile game service,...

Xerox Modernizes IT Systems Together with Verizon NaaS

As part of its commitment to acquire Activision...

What is DLSS for? It’s no longer a...

The developers of “Helldivers 2” ridiculed players for...

Mattermost: IT security warning about new bug

Astronomers rarely find stars torn apart by supermassive...

E-car company is launching a new Seagull with...

iPhone 16 Pro CAD drawing exposed, adding a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy