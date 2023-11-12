How to change PC password on Windows 11

You want change password on Windows PC but you don’t know how to proceed? You should know that this is a very simple operation, which you can complete even if you are not an expert or are not very familiar with the computer.

On Windows there are several methods for change your computer password, in the next paragraphs we will see them all in detail and we will also help you overcome the problem of lost password and locked computer.

Let’s start by saying that on Windows 11 the use of a PIN consisting of 4 digits to log in to your computer user account. However, this is one of the available options, as it is always possible to use the password.

Change the password using the keys

A quick and easy method to change the user password on Windows 11 is to use the key combination CTRL+ALT+CANC on the keyboard. From the window, click on Change a password, then enter the current one associated with your Microsoft account and type the new one. Press up Sending and then on the arrow icon on the right to change the password.

Change your password from Windows 11 settings

You can also change your login credentials from the Windows settings, you can access the section simply by typing the word “Settings” within the search bar or using the key combination Windows + I.

Inside the screen click on Account and then up Login optionsexpand the pane Password and select “Change.” Enter your old password and then press on Avanti. Type the new password, reconfirm it and then click on Avanti e Fine to permanently close the window and save the settings.

Inside the screen Login options, you can also change all other modes such as resetting PIN, face recognition and fingerprint. Just follow the on-screen instructions.

Forgot Windows user password: how to change it?

If you have forgotten your credentials and want to change your password, you can do it using the command prompt on Windows 11.

Press the key combination Windows + X; Inside the drop-down menu, click on Terminal (Admin);

In Windows Terminalpress the button located next to the icon New tab and then choose Command Prompt; Enter the command net user and then press on Sending

Write the command net user username newpass.

Type exit and then enter to close the command prompt.

Set new password from security question

Did you add any security questions when setting up your Windows 11 account? Then you can use this system to reset your password and update it. First enter a wrong passwordthen click on Reset passwordanswer the security question, enter the new pass and confirm.

All these methods for changing your password on Windows 11 are also valid for Windows 10. To avoid having problems accessing your PC, we suggest using both the PIN and the classic user account password.

