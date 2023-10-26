How to connect your smartphone to the TV

Anyone can need connect your phone to your TV. The main reasons are, for example, to view content on a larger display to watch photos, videos, presentations and multimedia content. This can make viewing documents more convenient especially when you want to involve more people.

Another motivation may be that of wanting to watch the streaming content from services such as Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms. By connecting the telephone to the television it is in fact possible to reproduce the contents of these services directly on the large TV screen. Thanks to this system it is possible to have better audiovisual quality.

Use the telephone like a remote control is another option that you can choose to control your TV. It is possible, through your mobile phone, to adjust the volume, change channels and access other functions through a phone application compatible with the TV.

Through the phone you can connect to the TV to use games and apps inside the device. This allows you to enjoy a better experience through a larger screen. Presentations and meetings can also be shared from smartphone to TV and is an effective method for viewing presentation slidesdocuments, or share your screen with participants.

How to connect your phone to TV with a cable

To connect your phone to your TV using a cable, you need to check the compatibility of both devices with this type of connection. This can be done using an HDMI cable (High Definition Multimedia Interface) o and MHL (Mobile High Definition link). To connect the TV with the first type of cable, the phone must have an HDMI port or you must obtain an adapter compatible with the TV.

The TV must also have a free HDMI port. Fortunately, most modern TVs have multiple ports, indicated with a figure next to them as: HDMI1, HDMI2… The two devices must both be turned off to avoid damage during the connection. Then one end of the cable must be connected to the TV and the other to the telephone. Turn on the TV and select the input corresponding to the porta HDMI where the mobile phone was connected. For example, if the cable is connected to HDMI1, this must also be indicated on the smartphone. Otherwise the connection between the two devices will not occur.

Also turn on your phone and make sure the video output is set to HDMI. This may change depending on the model and operating system of your phone, although it is usually found on the “settings” or “screen” menu. After completing this step, the smartphone screen will be displayed on the TV via HDMI connection.

The other way to connect devices is to use an MHL cable, which allows you to transmit the HDMI video signal through a micro-USB or USB Type-C port on your smartphone. Not all phones support this device, and MHL adapters are not universal. This problem is present in the latest Samsung phones, which require a specific adapter that may not be compatible with others. In case of compatibility, to connect the smartphone to the TV with an MHL cable, just connect the micro-USB (or USB-C) cable to the phone’s input. Connect the HDMI cable to the television and the USB-A to a power outlet. Then you need to select the HDMI source using the TV remote control, checking that the phone screen is displayed on the TV.

How to connect your cell phone to the TV without cables

It is also possible to connect the mobile phone to the TV without using cables, thanks to wireless technology. There are various methods for making this connection: such as Mirroring, Chromecast, Smart tv. Here’s how to do it according to the different Wi-Fi connection methods.

Screen mirroring. Many new generation TVs support this mode, allowing you to project your mobile phone screen directly onto the TV. To do this you need to connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network. Next you need to open the phone settings and search for “Screen mirroring” or “Screen projection”. Then select the name of your TV and wait for the connection. After the two devices are connected, the contents will appear on the television screen.

Chromecast. It is a device compatible with many televisions and allows you to transmit multimedia content from your mobile phone to the TV. To use this technology you must make sure you are connected to the television and connected to the same WI-FI network as your mobile phone. Next you need to download the Google Home app on your phone and follow the instructions to set up Chromecast. Once done, you need to select the content you want to play and choose to transmit it to the TV via Google Home.

Smart Tv. If both devices are smart, then it is simple to connect them without using any other devices. You must first make sure that both are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and use the TV settings to search for available devices for screen mirroring or content playback. On the TV you need to confirm the connection and enter a security code that appears on your phone.