Home » Jiangsu Province’s Yuanshi Industry Development Action Plan Emphasizes Cutting-Edge Technologies
Business

Jiangsu Province’s Yuanshi Industry Development Action Plan Emphasizes Cutting-Edge Technologies

by admin

Chen Gen: Jiangsu Province’s Yuanverse Industrial Development Plan focuses on cutting-edge technology

On October 23, the 2023 (10th) Jiangsu Internet Conference took place in Nanjing, where the “Jiangsu Province Yuanshi Industry Development Action Plan (2024-2026)” was unveiled. The plan outlines the province’s goal of surpassing 100 billion yuan in the Yuanshi industry by 2026, with an average annual growth rate of over 20%. Additionally, the plan aims to introduce and nurture five ecologically-led enterprises, establish 20 specialized and new enterprises in subdivided fields, and create 100 integrated application enterprises.

One major highlight of the Yuanshi Industry Development Action Plan is its emphasis on cutting-edge core technologies. Specifically, the plan focuses on leveraging digital twins and other specific technologies as a starting point for the transformation and upgrading of intelligent manufacturing. This industrial development policy, which centers around intelligent manufacturing, is not only specific and clear but also crucial for China‘s transition from a manufacturing country to a manufacturing power.

Jiangsu Province possesses a robust manufacturing and high-tech industry foundation, positioning it advantageously for developing the Yuanshi industry through intelligent manufacturing. The implementation of this strategy will greatly enhance the province’s industrial economy. Moreover, Jiangsu Province’s exploration in the field of intelligent manufacturing, connecting Shanghai and Zhejiang, will catalyze industrial development throughout the entire Yangtze River Delta. In comparison to the Metaverse policy primarily focused on the entertainment industry, the implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies carries greater practical value and significance for the strengthening of national power.

Chen Gen, an expert in the field, underscores the importance of Jiangsu Province’s Yuanverse Industrial Development Plan, highlighting its emphasis on cutting-edge technologies. This comprehensive plan, encompassing intelligent manufacturing, has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing industry not only in Jiangsu but throughout the nation.

See also  The 54 newly diagnosed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Jiangsu are all reported by Yangzhou | Jiangsu Province | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

Original title: Chen Gen: Jiangsu Province’s Yuanverse Industrial Development Plan focuses on cutting-edge technology

You may also like

Qi’anxin Retains First Place in the List of...

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz...

Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Falling revenues for the industry

Istat, confidence in the market drops. The lowest...

China Everbright Bank Explores New Opportunities and Cooperation...

The gas storage level rises to 99 percent...

Eni, the fall in energy prices lowers its...

Key interest rate at 4.5 percent – ECB...

Resolution 12 of 10/16/2023 – Selection Committee in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy