On October 23, the 2023 (10th) Jiangsu Internet Conference took place in Nanjing, where the “Jiangsu Province Yuanshi Industry Development Action Plan (2024-2026)” was unveiled. The plan outlines the province’s goal of surpassing 100 billion yuan in the Yuanshi industry by 2026, with an average annual growth rate of over 20%. Additionally, the plan aims to introduce and nurture five ecologically-led enterprises, establish 20 specialized and new enterprises in subdivided fields, and create 100 integrated application enterprises.

One major highlight of the Yuanshi Industry Development Action Plan is its emphasis on cutting-edge core technologies. Specifically, the plan focuses on leveraging digital twins and other specific technologies as a starting point for the transformation and upgrading of intelligent manufacturing. This industrial development policy, which centers around intelligent manufacturing, is not only specific and clear but also crucial for China‘s transition from a manufacturing country to a manufacturing power.

Jiangsu Province possesses a robust manufacturing and high-tech industry foundation, positioning it advantageously for developing the Yuanshi industry through intelligent manufacturing. The implementation of this strategy will greatly enhance the province’s industrial economy. Moreover, Jiangsu Province’s exploration in the field of intelligent manufacturing, connecting Shanghai and Zhejiang, will catalyze industrial development throughout the entire Yangtze River Delta. In comparison to the Metaverse policy primarily focused on the entertainment industry, the implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies carries greater practical value and significance for the strengthening of national power.

Chen Gen, an expert in the field, underscores the importance of Jiangsu Province’s Yuanverse Industrial Development Plan, highlighting its emphasis on cutting-edge technologies. This comprehensive plan, encompassing intelligent manufacturing, has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing industry not only in Jiangsu but throughout the nation.

