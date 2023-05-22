How to create a PDF with your smartphone? On iPhone it is very simple

We’ve already told you how to merge two or more photos on iPhone, but the needs of many smartphone users may go far beyond image editing. For example, you know how to create a PDF from scratch on iPhone? The procedure is very simple, and there are various ways to carry it out.

A very popular option among users is that of use a PDF editing app, which often allows you to create files of this same type easily and for free. Two examples above all are PDF Expert and Documents By Readdle, both free and perfect even for less experienced users. If, on the other hand, you are a professional and have an active Adobe subscription, you can try Adobe Acrobat for iPhone, which in its paid version offers you the possibility to create a PDF file from scratch and edit it with text and images.

If you prefer to stay within Apple’s software ecosystem, you can use the free Pages app, freely downloadable from the Cupertino App Store. To create a PDF file on Pages, you simply have to create a new text document by choosing the template you prefer, write what you want, insert your images and tables and finally click on the three dots at the top right. Here you will find the option “Export”: click it and select “PDF”then choose a location in your smartphone or in the cloud and finally tap “Save”.

The same procedure also works in Numbers and Keynote, obviously for spreadsheets and presentations respectively. If, on the other hand, you want to export a Note to PDF, just open it in the Notes app, then click on the share icon and finally on “Edit”. Make all the necessary changes and finally tap on “Done”. Once this step is completed, you will have the option to select the destination of your file, which will be automatically converted to PDF.

If you want instead convert your photos to a PDF, the app that helps you is Books. First, open the Photos app on your smartphone and select the image or images you want to use for your PDF file. Then tap the share icon and, in the apps list, look for Books and select it. Once this is done, the app will automatically create a PDF file with your images, which you can then share directly from Books with anyone.