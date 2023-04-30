Hybrid cloud, Nutanix NC2 available on Microsoft Azure

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) is now available on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. It’s about a hybrid cloud solution which allows companies to have full application mobility it’s a unified management through Nutanix Cloud Platform eh Microsoft Azure public cloud servicesincluding security, identity recognition, and analytics tools to optimize cost of existing licenses for deployment on Azure.

Run workloads in hybrid cloud environment

Thanks to the cooperation between the two companies, customers will now be able to choose to run your workloads in a hybrid cloud environmentallowing for a seamless management between private clouds and Cloud Azure without the need to re-engineer applicationsenabling cost-of-ownership efficiencies compared to other cloud deployment solutions.

Through the availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, businesses will be able to be more resilient in the event of failover or outages, simplifying and optimizing disaster recovery activities by leveraging the on-demand capacity of Cloud Azure. Also, customers will be able to access on-demand capabilities of the Microsoft cloud in the event of cloud bursting, rapidly scaling workloads and leveraging existing applications and tools. Finally, customers will migrate and modernize their data centers easily moving existing applications and data, without having to resort to costly and time-consuming refactoring or retooling operations.

Manage even the most complex and critical applications

“The idea of ​​extending our data center in the simplest way towards Azure – need Marco Del Plato, systems engineer manager at Nutanix – lets get the benefits of the public cloud in various contexts as soon as possible, with less impact from the point of view of skills. By speeding up this activity, not only the time to market has accelerated but also the entry step becomes less steep”.

Then, through a hyperconverged solution, Nutanix modernizes the on prem component. Then take advantage of the Azure part to extend the data center and bring all its capabilities within the same Azure to manage even the most complex and most critical applications. “In this way – says Del Plato – we can make that workloads are easily moved from one place to another. The advantage is that we are already inside the data center and this allows for immediately take advantage of the myriad of services that Microsoft makes available. In practice, from on prem a bridge is created to the cloud and from there to cloud applications. And this without having to think all over again, because what has been done in the on prem data center is reported to make the most of the cloud part”.

“More Del Plato adds. access time to resources is greatly reduced as there is no need to learn a new language. The vocabulary present in the on-prem data center is exploited and this accelerates cloud adoption”.

Seamless application migration

“With a platform like Nutanix, which is already known and which is being extended to the cloud, people find themselves in an environment that is already familiar to them – he has declared Roberto Filipelli, Director of the Cloud & Enterprise division of Microsoft Italy –. So, for example, when you need to figure out how many Nutanix nodes serve in Azure it’s easier to figure it out. All our engineers can do it and in this way it is possible to better plan which resources to use for a given business activity. An on-premise and a cloud Nutanix platform talk to each other over the network and this allows you to move virtual machines without realizing it. You have transparent application migrationsignificantly reducing infrastructure costs, because migration costs are reduced”.

For migrating to Azure, currently the Microsoft data center in London is already active. And soon they will be too Amsterdam and Frankfurt.