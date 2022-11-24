Hyperkin Xenon

Hyperkin, a game accessories supplier, has been authorized by Microsoft to reproduce a classic Xbox 360 handle. It’s called “Xenon,” the code name for the Xbox 360 processor, and while retaining the familiar look, it adds a headphone jack and a detachable USB-C cable. In addition, you can find menu, view and share buttons on the controller, so it is no problem to use it to play with Xbox Series X/S and PC (currently PC only supports Windows 10 and 11, and only wired model).

The Xenon handle will be available in four colors: white, black, pink and red, but specific release information is yet to be announced. However, judging from the pictures shared by the official, its degree of restoration is indeed very high. I hope that the d-pad feel problem of the original version that was criticized in the past will not be “inherited” together.