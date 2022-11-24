Home Technology Hyperkin recreates the classic Xbox 360 handle, will support Xbox Series X/S and PC
Technology

Hyperkin recreates the classic Xbox 360 handle, will support Xbox Series X/S and PC

Hyperkin Xenon

Hyperkin, a game accessories supplier, has been authorized by Microsoft to reproduce a classic Xbox 360 handle. It’s called “Xenon,” the code name for the Xbox 360 processor, and while retaining the familiar look, it adds a headphone jack and a detachable USB-C cable. In addition, you can find menu, view and share buttons on the controller, so it is no problem to use it to play with Xbox Series X/S and PC (currently PC only supports Windows 10 and 11, and only wired model).

This content has been blocked according to your privacy settings. To view content, please update your privacy settings first.

update privacy settings

The Xenon handle will be available in four colors: white, black, pink and red, but specific release information is yet to be announced. However, judging from the pictures shared by the official, its degree of restoration is indeed very high. I hope that the d-pad feel problem of the original version that was criticized in the past will not be “inherited” together.

