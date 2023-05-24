IBM InfoSphere Information Server: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM InfoSphere Information Server on May 23, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product IBM InfoSphere Information Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Status: 05/22/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for IBM InfoSphere Information Server – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.3.

IBM InfoSphere Information Server Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

IBM InfoSphere Information Server is a software platform for integrating heterogeneous data.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in IBM InfoSphere Information Server to bypass security protections and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-24959 and CVE-2023-23473.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM InfoSphere Information Server 11.7 (cpe:/a:ibm:infosphere_information_server)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-22 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6988169

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM InfoSphere Information Server. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/23/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

