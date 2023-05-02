IBM Spectrum Scale at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for IBM Spectrum Scale. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for IBM Spectrum Scale on May 2nd, 2023. The Linux operating system and the IBM Spectrum Scale product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin (Stand: 01.05.2023).

IBM Spectrum Scale Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,4

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,3

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.4.

IBM Spectrum Scale Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

IBM Spectrum Scale is a solution for managing large amounts of unstructured data.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM Spectrum Scale to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-41736 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

IBM Spectrum Scale < v5.1.7.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_scale)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-01 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6964564

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for IBM Spectrum Scale. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/02/2023 – Initial version

