▲Google Family Link now has a "Guardian" tab that allows parents to set usage time, content restrictions and manage app data permissions for their child's device or specific apps.

Google has launched new Family Link and Google TV functions for parents and children. The new interface and functions help parents easily grasp their children’s browsing status, help children preset a safety net in the online world, and block “Aisha Gate” in advance. In addition, Google TV has launched a parent-managed list of movies to watch, recommended content for children, and more. New features will be updated in the coming weeks.

Launched five years ago, the Family Link app has been redesigned by Google based on feedback from parents, putting the most commonly used tools at the forefront, such as device time limits, app blocking and allowing, and more. In addition, Family Link’s best features are managing device usage time and directing children to age-appropriate content. The “Guardianship” tab now makes it easier for parents to supervise, set usage time, content restrictions, and manage app data permissions for different devices or specific apps.

▲Parents can learn more about their children's usage through Family Link

Sometimes parents need to “temporarily” adjust device restrictions. Now you can set “Today Only” to let the system temporarily ignore the usual settings and only adjust the current day without changing other settings and restrictions. In addition, in the “Location” tab, you can check the child’s location on the same map, you can also check the battery life of your child’s mobile phone, or you can sound a ringtone when your child’s device is nearby but can’t be found anywhere. , easy to find, and turn on notifications to be reminded when your child arrives or leaves a specific destination.

The Important Device Activity tab displays your child’s app usage, device usage time, and recently installed apps in a consolidated manner. It also establishes a centralized management page to view the child’s requirements and notifications in a unified manner. Just tap the notification bell at the top of the app to follow important updates and see your child’s requirements for downloading apps, shopping and accessing blocked websites.

▲ Family Link can view the location of the child in the "Location" tab, and can also receive reminders when arriving or leaving a specific destination.

In addition, Google TV will add a list of to-be-watched movies managed by parents in the child’s profile. You can create a “must-see” list for your child directly from your own profile. Just click to enter the detailed information page of the movie or program, Press the “List of Movies to Watch” button, and then choose which kid’s profile to add to the list. The next time your child is watching TV, their list will appear on the main screen of the kid’s profile. A “Hide” button has also been added, allowing parents to hide uninteresting titles from the Top Movies or Top TV Shows column.

▲Google TV will add a list of to-be-watched movies managed by parents in the children's profile. You can create a "must-see" list for your child directly from your own profile.

