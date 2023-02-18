If you produce a lot of digital content, whether it’s podcasts, streaming, video, or even songs, you’re all too familiar with the importance of quality audio. In that spirit, over the years we’ve examined a variety of microphones and mixers to keep you updated with the latest and most impressive technology in the field, and today is a continuation of that trend.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, we put on the glove on the Røde Procaster, a broadcast-quality microphone designed to deliver top-notch performance while featuring a built-in pop filter and tight pattern that blocks ambient noise. Needless to say, if you’re looking for a new mic for your setup, this might be the one to look out for.

But for our brief thoughts and opinions on the system, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus walks us through what makes the Procaster so special.