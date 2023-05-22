INKAS builds Land Rover Defender bulletproof armor modification model

Canadian modification company INKAS once again ushered in a new work, this time based on the 2023 Land Rover Defender model, to create a new version of bulletproof armor.

Among them, the body, roof, and chassis are fully strengthened, and military-grade bulletproof glass, reinforced sheet parts that meet the CEN 1063 BR6 protection level, fuel tank and key mechanical structure protection, and explosion-proof tires are equipped to make the whole car have a 360-degree response to any weapon. protection. Specific protection examples include being able to withstand the explosion of 2 DM51 grenades and 7.62mm rifle fire.

At the same time, in order to cope with the weight brought by the above configuration, INKAS specially upgraded the brake and suspension system to ensure a smooth riding experience on rough roads, and the power part remained the original 5.0-liter V8 engine. Owners can also choose additional safety features such as a cabin oxygen filtration system, a fire suppression system, and an emergency siren.

The exact price of this 2023 Inkas armored Land Rover Defender has not yet been disclosed. The official said that it can be delivered to any major seaport in the world, and air transportation is also provided if necessary. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

