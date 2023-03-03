Razer announces the new BlackWidow V4 Pro, a feature-rich keyboard for gamers and PC enthusiasts who want to complete their “battlestation”. With the new Razer Command Dial, Razer Mechanical Switches, macro keys and dedicated media controls, it’s the ultimate keyboard for any PC gamer.

This new addition to Razer’s award-winning BlackWidow keyboard line offers a host of features to suit every type of gamer. The Command Dial provides advanced controls and shortcuts for desktop applications and games. Dedicated macro keys also allow you to perform complex actions with the press of a single key in the most frenetic moments of the game. The keyboard also integrates single-key and multi-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting, resulting in nearly unlimited customization possibilities and total gaming immersion.

“The BlackWidow line has been loved by gamers since its launch in 2010,” said Barrie Ooi, Head of PC Gaming Division at Razer. “The BlackWidow V4 Pro features an easily customizable Razer Command Dial and dedicated macro keys, giving you even more control. The keyboard also features a 3-sided and per-key lighting system that integrates seamlessly with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem for a truly immersive gaming experience.

The Command Dial is preset with 8 predefined modes, from zooming the window to switching browser tabs. Additionally, the dial can be programmed with up to 100 custom modes, allowing you to map the clockwise and counter-clockwise action of the dial to your preferred action. For day-to-day use, users can program various application shortcuts, such as adjusting Photoshop brush size, timeline advance, and more. Each mode can be activated with a simple click of the Command Dial and is easily identified thanks to the color backlighting of the dial.

To the left of the main keyboard layout are 5 easy-to-access macro keys that can be used to trigger complex actions, all programmable via Razer Synapse or with on-the-fly macro recording. Additionally, the keyboard features 3 macro keys along the edge, for a total of eight, within easy reach.

The BlackWidow V4 Pro is designed for total immersion with Razer Chroma RGB. The keyboard features per-key illumination, which shines through the transparent switch housing, ensuring a brighter and more vivid RGB effect. All amplified by 38-zone lighting – which extends to the leatherette palm rest magnetically attached to the keyboard – for the ultimate in RGB immersion.

Through Razer Synapse, users can synchronize all Chroma RGB-enabled Razer devices with each other, as well as other third-party Chroma Connect products. For gamers, there are over 200 Chroma-integrated titles, where RGB lighting reacts based on the actions or situations that occur in the course of the game.

The keyboard features the latest generation of Razer mechanical switches, with the choice between green Clicky switches for tactile feedback and yellow Linear switches for smooth, silent action. Both variants have undergone further testing and are now capable of delivering up to 100 million actuations.

Other notable features include USB 2.0 passthrough, removable Type C connections, a durable 5052 aluminum alloy top case, dual-angle kickstand, and a polling rate of up to 8000Hz. Finally, the keyboard includes 2 layers of foam internally sound absorbing and factory lubricated stabilizers to improve typing acoustics.

With an abundance of macro keys, a new Razer Command Dial, and full-coverage RGB lighting, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is the most immersive battlestation keyboard.

You can find this new keyboard for sale on the Razer website only with an American layout for €269.99.