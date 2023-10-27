Invasion of Evil 2: Limited-Time Free Event for Highly Praised Horror Game

Limited-Time Free Event for “Evil Spirit Invasion 2” on EPIC Games Store

Last week, we reported on the limited exemption event for the first installment of the popular horror game series, “Invasion of Evil”. Now, EPIC Games Store has announced a similar limited exemption event for the highly anticipated sequel, “Invasion of Evil 2”. This announcement has left fans ecstatic, especially considering the game’s outstanding reputation and positive reviews on platforms like Steam.

“Invasion of Evil 2” has been highly praised by both recent and past reviews, with over 15,000 reviews giving it a resounding thumbs up. Despite being a second-generation game, which often sees declining success, “Evil Spirit Invasion 2” has managed to maintain its popularity even after five years since its initial release. The game’s success can be attributed to its producer, Shinji Mikami, renowned for his work on the acclaimed “Castle of Evil”.

One gamer, who rarely plays horror games, expressed their surprise at becoming engrossed in “Invasion of Evil 2”. They commended the game’s plot and encouraged others to give it a try. This endorsement reflects the game’s wide appeal, even to those who typically shy away from the horror genre.

For a limited time, players can grab their free copy of “Invasion of Evil 2” on the EPIC Games Store website. The original price of $1,199 has been slashed to zero, making it an irresistible offer for horror enthusiasts. The free event will last until 23:00 on November 2, 2023, giving players approximately six days to take advantage of this amazing deal. However, it’s advisable not to delay, as it’s easy to forget and miss out on this incredible opportunity.

To claim the game, interested players should log in to their EPIC account or create a new account if they don’t have one already. Upon entering the payment page, they need to ensure that the amount is displayed as $0 before proceeding with the order. There is an option to contact Bethesda Softworks LLC for advertising emails, which can be left unselected if not desired.

Once the game is acquired, players can easily install it through the EPIC launcher. “Evil Invasion 2” can be found in the collection library, making it convenient for gamers to dive into the horror-filled world created by Shinji Mikami. The game requires at least 40GB of free space during installation and supports various languages, including Traditional Chinese.

The game trailer for “Invasion of Evil 2” provides a glimpse of the terrifying and immersive experience that players can expect. As one of Shinji Mikami’s latest creations, “Evil Invasion 2” is considered the epitome of horror survival games. Players assume the role of Detective Sebastian Castellano, who embarks on a mission to rescue his daughter by venturing into the nightmarish STEM world.

In this twisted and deformed reality, dreadful threats lurk at every turn. Players must rely on their wits, weapons, and traps to overcome the challenges that await them. With upgradable weapons and cleverly set traps, players can navigate through the treacherous environment and evade danger. “Evil Invasion 2” sets a new standard for horror gaming, promising an adrenaline-pumping and unforgettable experience.

For those interested in playing “Evil Invasion 2”, the recommended equipment requirements include Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit version), Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X with 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD RX 480 8GB. Additionally, players will need at least 40GB of free space on their devices.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to experience the spine-chilling world of “Evil Invasion 2”. Grab your free copy now on the EPIC Games Store and get ready for a thrilling and unforgettable horror gaming experience.

