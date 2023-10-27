The Hangzhou Asian Para Games: A Platform for Empowering Disabled Athletes and Showcasing China’s Progress

Title: Hangzhou Asian Para Games Showcases China‘s Achievements in Disability Development

Date: October 27, 2023

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games, held from October 26 to November 4, serves as a platform for disabled athletes to fulfill their dreams and highlight China‘s progress in the development of disabled individuals. Wang Hongwei, deputy director of the Publicity Department of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, expressed that the preparation and hosting of the games have significantly boosted the cause of disabled people in the country.

Over the past five years, China has continuously achieved new results in the development of its disabled community. The country has integrated disability rehabilitation into the overall plan of building a healthy China, established comprehensive rehabilitation and assistance systems, and increased the coverage rate of basic rehabilitation services for disabled individuals to over 85%. Furthermore, goals of equality, integration, and sharing have been better achieved through improved health and education levels.

Yong Zhijun, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Sports Delegation, commented on the significance of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, stating that it will play a crucial role in promoting disabled sports development and social progress. The games are expected to leave valuable post-game legacies and resources, benefiting not only the general public but also people with disabilities.

Since taking over the Asian Paralympic Games in 2018, Zhejiang province has made remarkable efforts to develop sports for disabled individuals. The province has coordinated preparations and organized various tasks, resulting in significant advancements for the cause of disabled people in the region.

Zhejiang has sent the largest number of participants in its history – 69 athletes – to represent China in the games. Notable achievements include kayaker Xie Maosan winning the first gold medal for Zhejiang, while the swimming team has secured 13 gold medals. Additionally, the throwing team of the Chinese disabled grassland team, led by athletes from Zhejiang, has won four gold medals so far.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games has brought substantial improvements to Zhejiang Province, particularly in terms of barrier-free environment construction. The province has renovated and upgraded 140,000 points, built 121 provincial-level barrier-free communities, and upgraded barrier-free facilities for 15,000 families with disabilities. Numerous sports events, cultural activities, and competitions have been organized, involving more than 500,000 participants.

The Hangzhou Disabled Persons’ Federation has actively participated in the games, showcasing the city’s achievements and serving as gracious hosts. Disabled individuals in Hangzhou have experienced the positive changes brought about by the rapid development of the city, including improved convenience, increased confidence, and a stronger sense of integration.

Moving forward, the Hangzhou Disabled Persons’ Federation plans to focus on three key areas. Firstly, they aim to promote the construction of sports facilities for disabled individuals, ensuring greater accessibility and the joy of sports. Secondly, the organization will organize sports events and activities to further the development of mass sports. Lastly, the federation will accelerate the training of sports talents among disabled individuals, cultivating young enthusiasts and empowering them to lead stronger, better, and happier lives through sports.

In conclusion, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games not only provide a platform for disabled athletes to showcase their skills but also demonstrate China‘s commitment to the development and well-being of disabled individuals. The successful hosting of the games in Hangzhou has significantly propelled the cause of disabled people in China and left a legacy of improved infrastructure and inclusivity.