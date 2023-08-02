iPhone 15 Release Date, Models, Price, and Features: Everything You Need to Know

When does the iPhone 15 come out? Models, price and everything that is known so far

08.01.2023 – 10:22h Updated 08.01.2023 – 10:22h

The new Apple mobile for this 2023 will be the iPhone 15 and, just a month after its official presentation, some features of the device have already been confirmed. Screen dimensions, models that will be on the market, design, processor, battery, presentation date, and the starting price. These are some of the big questions that Apple users are asking about the new iPhone 15. In this information, you can check all the confirmed leaks about the new mobile.

When is the iPhone 15 released?

As is customary in the brand, Apple presents its new annual products in the month of September. As a general rule and if there is no delay in manufacturing development due to lack of parts, the date of release to the market will be the week following its presentation. In addition, from the same day the device is presented, the mobile can be reserved. It only remains to be seen if all the models of the new iPhone 15 will go on sale at the same time or if, on the contrary, some will be launched later.

Models and design of the new iPhone 15

Except for a last-minute surprise, as happened in 2022 with the iPhone 14 range, there will again be 4 different models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro y iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15

The most basic and cheapest model that will replace the iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch screen.

iPhone 15 Plus

This plus version has a 6.7-inch screen and is slightly larger than the standard version. It is the intermediate model of the new range, ideal for those who want to have a larger screen without the need to spend more money on the higher versions of the range.

iPhone 15 Pro

The ‘pro’ version of the iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen, just like the most basic version. This has the main characteristic of being a compact model without having to give up the latest Apple technology, such as its powerful camera.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

It is the top of the range. With a 6.7-inch screen and a next-generation camera, this device is intended for Apple users who want to have the latest technology on their mobile.

How much will the new iPhone 15 cost?

Without a doubt, this is one of the million-dollar questions for all Apple users. Except for a major surprise, price inflation will continue in 2023 just as it did last year. Therefore, the new range of iPhone 15 will be the most expensive in the history of the brand. The following prices are those corresponding to the 128 GB storage version, that is, the most basic of each model.

iPhone 15: from 1.009 euros

iPhone 15 Plus: from 1.159 euros

iPhone 15 Pro: from 1.319 euros

iPhone 15 Pro Max: since 1.489 euros

iPhone 15 Features

As for the novelties of the new iPhone 15, in the aesthetic section, the return of a more curved design on the edges of the frames stands out, thus saying goodbye to the flat edges on the sides that previous models had.

In addition, the return of the color azul to the 4 models of the iPhone 15.

Regarding construction materials, it will be used titanium to give it greater resistance, as is already the case in the Apple Watch Ultra.

The screen is one of the novelties that generate the most curiosity. In the new iPhone 15, the 6.1 and 6.7 inches of the standard and ‘Pro’ versions will be maintained, respectively. In the case of the ‘Pro’, they will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and the dynamic island that has already replaced the notch on the iPhone 14.

The microprocessor A17 Bionic will be in charge of making the mobile work at a higher speed when carrying out tasks.

