After sharing the iPhone dynamic island pet skills before, it can only be displayed in the Apollo for Reddit App. If you want to permanently realize the iPhone 14 Pro dynamic island pet skills, there is another trick to play, which is newly launched through OneWidget. The Pet Island function can also be realized, allowing pets to be on the dynamic island and unlocking screen all the time. With the real-time dynamic function of iOS 16.1 and above, the electronic pet can also stay on the iPhone lock screen at any time, and can feed, play and clean every day. .

iPhone dynamic island and lock screen pet teaching

It is getting easier and easier to keep pets on the iPhone. This time, I want to share that this can be achieved through the latest pet island function of “OneWidget”. You can adopt your own electronic pets and bring them back, and you can also keep pets permanently in the dynamic island and lock them on the iPhone at any time. The screen can also see the pet’s super cute dynamic, and it can also feed, clear the stool and drink water for the pet. Every time you wake up the iPhone screen, you can see the super healing and cute electronic pet.

OneWidget dynamic island pick up pets to feeding skills

If you want to realize the dynamic island keeping of electronic pets on the iPhone, you need to upgrade to iOS 16.1 or later to support the “OneWidget” dynamic island pet function.

First download the “OneWidget” App through the App Store, and when you open it, the “OneWidget” will pop up immediately.Open your smart island” prompt, directly click “Enter” will open the Pet Island setting page. You can adopt a pet for the first time. You can switch the pet style through the color below. After confirming, click “Adopt Now” and then select “turn on now」。

After receiving the dynamic island pet, you can feed, drink, and clean up the island every day. If you want to change the pet style, just click the “Skin” button to switch.

In order to limit the support to only iOS 16.1, it is mainly to match the “real-time dynamic” function, which allows the iPhone to use the real-time dynamic function to see the pet’s mood at any time on the unlock screen. Remember to select “reserve” to keep the pet permanently displayed on the lock screen.

When entering the iOS home screen or opening any app, the dynamic island pet will always stay there and never disappear, so that the dynamic island electronic pet can be displayed anytime, anywhere!

If you want to check the pet status, you can also press and hold the dynamic island to make the dynamic island zoom in and pop out of the pet status window.

If you find that your pet is hungry, defecate or thirsty, click on the pet on the dynamic island or on the locked screen, and the pet feeding and feeding interface will be opened directly, and you can drink water, feed food and clean up for the pet. Does it feel like Back to childhood pet games?

In addition to the Pet Island, there are also three other island functions, namely “Startup Island”, “Rotten Island” and “Healthy Island”. You can continue to learn about these island functions through the following teachings.

OneWidget Launch Island: Lock the screen into common apps

The “Startup Island” function is mainly to customize frequently used apps on the dynamic island. Just click the add button, and you can add commonly used apps. Since the developers are Chinese users, most of them are commonly used apps in China. However, it will still provide FB, IG and built-in apps that can be set. After selecting, you can click “Start Now” to make the app permanent in the dynamic island.

And not only the dynamic island can be displayed, it can also be added to the commonly used APP together with the iPhone lock screen. Originally, this function could only be achieved after jailbreaking. Now, through the “real-time dynamic” function can also be easily realized!

OneWidget Island of Rotten: Classic Quotes Everyday

“Island of Rotten” can open the dynamic island, and it will display an interesting illustration and mood quote. If you have a famous quote of the day every day, this function is believed to be able to help you.

At present, the quotations and illustrations of the rotten island will automatically change randomly after opening OneWidget, and will automatically switch to suitable mood quotations according to the time.

OneWidget Health Island: Check your health status at your fingertips

If you want to know if you have enough exercise today, you can also open the “Health Island”, which can display a variety of health data, such as steps, distance, activity energy, fitness records, standing time, floors climbed, etc.

The advantage is that you can see health information in real time through the dynamic island, together with the “”real-time dynamic” will also display the current health value, which is suitable for users who need to know whether they have enough exercise today.

OneWidget function summary

With the official version of iOS 16.1, OneWidget launched a new dynamic island with new functions and gameplay, enabling dynamic island pets, being able to feed and clean up every day, and customizing commonly used apps, as well as displaying interesting illustrations and classic quotes from time to time, and even It can also display the health data of the day on the dynamic island. There are four dynamic island functions and usages, each of which is quite practical and interesting. It is recommended that you install and use it.

