Samsung has previously provided the One UI 5.0 Beta system interface based on Android 13 to some Galaxy phone users, allowing these lucky ones to be the first to try the new system, which is currently in beta. And now the latest news points out that Samsung will provide system updates for a number of Galaxy phones by the end of 2022.

The website SamMobile reported that, including the Galaxy S21 and S22 series, as well as the folding machines Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip 3 and Z Flip4, the above flagship models will be the first to receive the One UI 5.0 stable version system upgrade. However, Samsung will not snub users of non-flagship phones, and mid-range Galaxy A-series phones will also be updated before the end of the year.

The report mentioned that the Galaxy A50 series is one of Samsung’s most popular mid-range series. The Galaxy A53 released in March this year is equipped with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, but the manufacturer promises to provide a 4-year system update, so there is a great chance Get Android 13 upgrade by the end of 2022. In addition, SamMobile also pointed out that it is only September, and the above upgrade schedule is in the preliminary stage, and there may be changes, such as more models can be upgraded before the arrival of 2023.

Source: sammobile