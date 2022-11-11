Home Technology It might be a bit lonely without competitors, Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab Edition hits 20 world overclocking records
Won 20 world records in a row, but it may not feel like it for the average user.

Lonely can be lonely. After the lack of EVGA K|NGP|N, a respectable opponent, we can only see Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab madly refreshing the limit of overclocking record of graphics card.

On the evening of November 11, Galax published an article titled “Twenty World Records Achieved” on its WeChat account “Galax Overclocking Research Institute”, announcing that the upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab version has been won so far. 20 extreme overclocking world records set by Swedish extreme overclocker Rauf:

– 3DMark Port Royal / 31622
– 3DMark Time Spy / 41926
– 3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score / 44293
– 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score / 23229
– 3DMark 11 Extreme / X59575
– 3DMark 11 Performance / 94414 (LOD)
– 3DMark Fire Strike / 74725
– 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme / 50941
– 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra / 30612
– GPUPI_32B / 49.049
– GPUPI_1B / 0.917
– Superposition 1080P Extreme / 29044
– Superposition 8K / 17896
– Catzilla 1080 / 136920
– Catzilla 1440P / 80417
– Catzilla 4K / 35156
– Catzilla 576P / 19352
– Catzilla 720 / 178780
– Unigine Basic / 16802.93
– Unigine Extreme / 16175.56

11 of the new records were achieved by maintaining GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card GPU core clock at 3500MHz (average) and GDDR6x memory clock at 1500MHz or above; all heat dissipation through liquid nitrogen mode , let the graphics card be tested in an extremely low temperature environment.

The Galax GeForce RTX 4090 HOF OC Lab graphics card with a white design on both the PCB and heatsink is currently the only graphics card with two 12VHPWR headers.

