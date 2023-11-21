It’s Black Friday also for Starlink: new kit and lower prices

Starlink, the service offered by the aerospace company SpaceX of which Elon Musk is CEO, renewed the kit through which to access the satellite data connection. The new kit is the residential one Standard and should not be confused with the one already available which is now called Actuated.

Both the antenna and the router change. The antenna is no longer motorized: this means that it must be positioned and oriented by hand, using the directions from the Starlink app to find the ideal location. The initial configuration, which has always been one of Starlink’s strong points, should however remain extremely simple, as shown in an official video showing the first connection.

The new antenna is more performing than the previous one – with a field angle of 110° compared to the 100° of the previous motorized model – and has a greater protection against water and dust (IP67 versus IP54 of the motorized model). However, consumption is also higherof approximately 25 W.

Also significant router newswhich is lower and wider than in the past, offers a Wi-Fi 6 has three bands (instead of dual-band Wi-Fi 5) and especially on the back it has due porte LAN integrate. Until now, anyone who wanted to connect, for example, an access point via an RJ-45 cable to the Starlink router necessarily had to purchase a separate adapter which costs around 40 euros.

The news that will make Italian customers happy is that Starlink, at the same time as the launch of the new kit, has lowered the prices for the purchase of antenna and router and also what concerns the monthly subscription. These costs are notoriously high: when the service debuted in Italy, 499 euros were needed to purchase the hardware.

Now the“limited time” offerwhich is not officially linked to the Black Friday and which could therefore also be available after November 25th, includes a cost of 299 euros for the kit (instead of 450 euros) and a monthly subscription of 40 euros (instead of 50 euros).

Starlink, we remind you, offers very high browsing speed – both download and upload – even in areas that are not covered by traditional mobile operators or where no type of fiber is yet present. This is possible thanks to the data that arrives from the network of satellites launched into orbit by SpaceX. As of last July, there were approximately 4,500 Starlink satellites in operation

