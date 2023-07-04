Ivanti Endpoint Manager: IT security alert about new vulnerability

There is a current IT security alert for Ivanti Endpoint Manager. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager on 07/03/2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the product Ivanti Endpoint Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ivanti Endpoint Manager – SA-2023-06-06-CVE-2023-28324 (Stand: 02.07.2023).

Security Advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.2.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation and code execution

Ivanti Endpoint Manager is endpoint management software for central administration of user profiles and devices.

A local attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager to elevate privileges and execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-28324 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Ivanti Endpoint Manager 2022 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

Ivanti Endpoint Manager 2021.1 (cpe:/a:ivanti:endpoint_manager)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ivanti Endpoint Manager – SA-2023-06-06-CVE-2023-28324 vom 2023-07-02 (03.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Ivanti Endpoint Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

