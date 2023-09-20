JetBrains TeamCity: Warning of new IT security gap

There is a current IT security warning for JetBrains TeamCity. You can find out what vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) reported a security advisory for JetBrains TeamCity on September 20, 2023. The report lists several vulnerabilities that make an attack possible. The security vulnerability affects the operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product JetBrains TeamCity < 2023.05.4.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: JetBrains fixed security issues (Stand: 19.09.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for JetBrains TeamCity – Risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

JetBrains TeamCity Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

TeamCity is a continuous integration and deployment tool for developers and DevOps engineers.

A remote attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in JetBrains TeamCity to execute arbitrary code or conduct a cross site scripting attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) serial numbers. CVE-2023-43566 and CVE-2023-42793 traded.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

Operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

JetBrains TeamCity < 2023.05.4 (cpe:/a:jetbrains:teamcity)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the IT security warning Affected manufacturers provide a new security update.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

JetBrains fixed security issues vom 2023-09-19 (20.09.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for JetBrains TeamCity. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can see the changes made using the version history below.

September 20, 2023 – Initial version

