Kickstarter’s New Policy: Creators Must Disclose Use of AI in Projects

Kickstarter Implements New Policy for Projects Using AI Technology

August 29th – Kickstarter, the popular crowdfunding platform, has announced a new policy regarding projects that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) tools. As of today, all creators who wish to seek funding through Kickstarter will be required to disclose the use of AI in their projects. This move aims to give transparency to potential backers and ensure ethical practices regarding the implementation of AI technology.

In a statement released by Kickstarter, the platform explained that projects using AI tools to generate images, text, or any other output must now provide relevant details on their project page. This includes information on how creators plan to integrate AI content into their projects and distinguish between original work and AI-generated elements.

In addition, creators must also outline how the sources handling the data obtained through AI technology handle consent and credit. Kickstarter emphasizes the importance of consent, stating that projects lacking processes or safeguards to manage consent will likely not be permitted on the platform. This requirement ensures that creators using AI technology should respect the privacy and rights of the individuals whose data is used.

Essentially, this new policy mandates creators to clearly indicate which aspects of their project were created by human hands and which were generated by AI. Additionally, creators must disclose the sources from which their AI tools were trained to provide transparency to potential backers.

It is important to note that Kickstarter’s intention through this policy is not to hinder AI enthusiasts but to create an environment that fosters innovation while respecting the individuals involved in the creative process. Kickstarter aims to strike a balance between embracing emerging technologies and supporting the creative minds behind each project.

“We’re not banning artificial intelligence. Our policy requires involvement of human creative input and credits, with permission for any artist work it cites…We want Kickstarter to be a place where creators can embrace emerging technologies. But it’s critical to continue to respect and support the people behind creative work,” stated Kickstarter in their announcement.

This new policy comes as AI continues to shape various industries, including art, literature, and music. By implementing stricter guidelines, Kickstarter aims to ensure responsible and ethical use of AI technology within its platform.

Creators who currently have active projects on Kickstarter that involve AI technology will be required to update their project pages accordingly. Kickstarter will actively monitor and enforce compliance with the new policy to maintain the trust of backers and the integrity of the platform.

As the world continues to embrace AI advancements, crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter play a crucial role in providing a space for creators to showcase their innovative ideas. With this new policy in place, Kickstarter aims to become a leader in responsible AI integration, setting a precedent for other platforms to follow suit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

