Last days of Black Friday: Walmart offers an iPhone Pro Max for a surprising price

Walmart Offers Super Discount on iPhone 12 Pro Max

Walmart has extended its Black Friday offers, and one that is sure to catch the eye of technology enthusiasts is the super discount on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. This leading supermarket in the United States is offering the iPhone 12 Pro Max for just $469, a significant discount from its original price of $749.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a rear camera system with a triangle layout, allowing users to capture more information in a single image with incredible quality. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display provides an excellent level of detail and a wide variety of colors, making it one of the best screens on the market, according to experts.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is capable of lasting up to 5 hours with moderate use of video game applications or streaming platforms like Netflix or Star Plus, and up to 26 hours for everyday use.

With these unique opportunities at Walmart, Apple lovers can now enjoy the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a significantly reduced price. Interested buyers should take advantage of this offer before it runs out.

