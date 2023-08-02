Life by You – Sims competitor launch delayed

After the first big hype, the first small setback follows. The long-awaited life simulation Life by You will unfortunately be published later than initially expected. However, the reasons for this sound plausible and in the interest of future players.

In March of this year, Paradox Interactive (Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron) the life simulation Life by You to (Techrush reported). The game takes up the basic idea of ​​the popular Sims series from EA, but wants to break with many of the limitations of the Sims universe. Last but not least, this should be guaranteed by extensive mod support, as known from the Paradox world. The development management of the game is held by Rod Humble, who was already involved in the development of Die Sims 2 and Die Sims 3 was in charge.

More time needed for development

The release was originally scheduled for September 2023, but developer Paradox Interactive has now announced that this date can no longer be kept. The reason for this is the time factor. You need these to make further improvements to graphics and user interface. It is also important that the appropriate tools for modders are available when the game is released. According to Paradox Interactive, feedback from the players is very important – they want to integrate as much of it as possible into the release version of the game.

The new release date is half a year away from the original date. At the March 05, 2024 Should the game then move to Early Access? However, it is not yet known when the final version will be released. So if you were looking forward to controlling your alter ego through an open game world without loading times, you will unfortunately have to be patient. To sweeten your wait, you can watch the announcement trailer again here.

We welcome Paradox Interactive’s move to postpone the title by half a year. Too often in the past we have seen unfinished games for release that felt like beta versions. It is better for the developers to take more time in advance and then deliver a well-rounded and playable game for the release date.

