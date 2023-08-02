Home » Spaghetti with sardines and tarragon | > – Guide – Cooking
Spaghetti with sardines and tarragon

Spaghetti with sardines and tarragon | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Wash the fennel, clean and cut into fine cubes, finely chop the green. Peel the garlic and cut into fine slices. Peel the onions and finely dice them. Crush the fennel seeds in a mortar. Wash the chili peppers, halve, deseed and cut into fine strips. Wash the tarragon and pat dry. Pluck off the leaves and chop finely. Wash, dry and grate limes. squeeze juice. Toast the pine nuts in a dry hot skillet until fragrant and light brown.

Heat olive oil in a pot. Sauté the diced fennel and onion with the fennel seeds and chilli strips for about 10 minutes over a gentle heat, putting a lid on the pot from time to time. The vegetables should hardly take on any colour, just caramelize slightly. Thoroughly mix in the raisins, the roasted pine nuts and half the sardine fillets and continue to cook gently, uncovered, for another 10 minutes. Stir occasionally so the sardines break down.

Add the white wine and water and let the liquid reduce by half. Then reduce the heat so that the sauce is just simmering. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook noodles in a large saucepan according to package directions until al dente. 7-8 minutes before the pasta is cooked, place the remaining sardines, skin side up, on the sauce and drizzle with a little olive oil. Do not stir, put the lid on. When the cooking time is over, drain the pasta and mix into the sauce. Refine with a little olive oil, 1 dash of lime juice, tarragon, diced tomatoes and fennel greens.

serving:

Arrange the dish decoratively on preheated deep plates and flavor with lime zest.

