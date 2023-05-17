Lithium-ion technologies, the advantages

With the spread of lithium-ion batteries, Jim Wiemer, Director Offering Management di Vertiv, explains to operators in the telecommunications sector why the characteristics of this technology are now indispensable.

The revolution in lithium-ion technologies began several years ago in data centers and is now affecting the telecommunications sector as well. And it is not a case. Compared to traditional valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, next-gen batteries have higher power densities, weigh less, last longer, and recharge faster. They also emit no gas, allow for integrated monitoring, and have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

An irreversible change

These are the main ones advantages for which lithium-ion technologies are gaining important market shares in the telco sector, at an accelerated pace all over the world and, above all, in the area of ​​connection devices. The change has been gradual, but the same risk-reduction trends that have allowed VRLA batteries to dominate for many years are now driving the shift to lithium-ion technologies as they increase the efficiency of the entire grid.

Far superior capabilities

The benefits of these batteries go beyond the significant practical and functional advances offered. Lithium is an intelligent and advanced solution for networks that are becoming increasingly complex to manage. Lithium-ion batteries offer innovative features. Like integrated battery management systems (BMS) that VRLA solutions just can’t match. VRLA continues to be functional as a high-impact device and may even be the optimal choice for some applications. However, the capabilities of Li-ion are far superior.

The Vertiv NetSure Control Unit (NCU) solution revolutionize the market significantly. In fact, it can work with both lithium-ion batteries and VRLA batteries. Or in an advanced monitoring mode that interfaces with the battery management system to acquire the main data and messages from the BMS management system and integrate them into the NCU. Working together, these systems monitor lithium-ion batteries across the network, monitoring levels and episodes that impact energy savings. Thus anticipating potential problems to ensure more reliable battery performance. VRLA battery monitoring is possible. However, this always involves a third-party solution, increasing cost and complexity with each implementation.

React to failures quickly

The intelligence capabilities offered by lithium-ion batteries are more critical than ever in today’s growing and increasingly dense networks. With the Vertiv NCU, operators have a clear view of each site’s battery level, operation, service requests and performance data. Having the ability to react to failures before an outage occurs.

Replace safely

VRLA batteries stop working suddenly and usually without noticeable symptoms. Instead, lithium-ion batteries undergo progressive deterioration, allowing operators to manage their replacement with new batteries, in a safe and secure way. It’s an invaluable benefit, especially if it extends to thousands of sites that we find in a standard network.

What are the advantages of lithium-ion technologies

These are built-in features, available at no extra cost. These features are housed in the Vertiv NCU and Vertiv battery BMS, accessible to the operator via a simple Modbus connection using RJ45 cables. With the growing popularity of lithium-ion batteries, these features are now indispensable.