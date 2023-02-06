I have used the computer mainframe at home for four or five years, and almost never changed the hardware when I bought it. Especially the case has been so old for a long time, the appearance is really old and dusty.

The SilverStone FARA 513 that was unboxed this time is very suitable for me. I don’t need side-view design and RGB lighting effects, and it also has excellent heat dissipation and hardware configuration space. Features of SilverStone FARA 513:

Model SST-FA513-BC (Black, Type-C)

Stable and personalized large-area perforated mesh panel design improves ventilation performance and ensures stable system operation

Highly compatible 280mm water-cooled heat dissipation, the extreme system can also keep cool

Flexible deployment of 5.25″, 3.5″ and 2.5″ devices

Front I/O interface includes USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2, 2-in-1 audio x 1 (SST-FA513-BC)

Excellent active cooling performance The carton is very environmentally friendly, with SilverStone printed on the front, plus the schematic diagram of the case and the model number FARA 513.

The Type-C version is to be unpacked, so the model is SST-FA513-BC, and it also has multi-language marking features.









The side view of FARA 513, this kind of case with no openings on the side is really rare.

The top of FARA 513 has a mesh heat dissipation design, which can install 120mm x 2 or 140mm x 2 fans, and has a magnetic dust filter.









The front of FARA 513 has a large dust filter design, but the most wonderful thing is that it focuses on high air flow, and there is no fan attached to the front.

The most special thing is that there is also an exposed 5.25-inch, which is really practical for an old computer like mine that still has a CD drive.

The rear of FARA 513 is a traditional ATX case design

The bottom of the FARA 513 has a power inlet design, and there is a detachable dust filter, and there are non-slip feet at the four corners of the bottom of the case.





The internal space of FARA 513 is very simple and spacious, and the graphics card can support up to 39 cm.

A place where fans or radiators can be installed

Included 12cm fan

The wires and screws are bound with wires. Although there is no manual, the installation method of this traditional case should not require a manual.





The wire is bundled together with a large bundle of instructions

Inside the plastic bag are the screws and cable ties required for installation

All the wires of the case are very meticulous in workmanship.

Inside the case of the old mainframe at home, the hardware and wires seem to be crowded.

All the hardware needed to fit into the SilverStone FARA 513

There is quite enough space for wiring, just need to check the angle.

The most important thing to note is that the space between the power supply and the 3.5-inch hard drive rack is too small, so the angle at which the cables need to be pulled out must be fixed before putting the power supply in.

There is also a place for the CD-ROM to be installed, which is really touching.









The 12cm fan at the rear of SilverStone FARA 513 is really quiet when running.





【Experience】

SilverStone FARA 513 is very suitable for players who don’t like lighting effects and side see-through. It should also be the first choice for office computer cases.

I checked the SilverStone 5 series case. For the average player, FARA 513 is really not cost-effective in terms of price. The other two cases, FARA 511Z and FARA 512Z, are only about 150 yuan more expensive than FARA 513. However, there are three ARGB fans included and the side is transparent glass.

SilverStone FARA 513 should be mainly used to replace old hosts with casings. The focus is on 5.25-inch users, and it is also very suitable for public companies that do not need too fancy casings.



