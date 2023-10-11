LY Corporation and Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Official MV for Taiko no Tatsujin RHYTHM CONNECT; Announces List of Music Scheduled for Launch

LY Corporation, in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., has announced the release of the official MV for the original theme song of their new mobile game, “Taiko no Tatsujin RHYTHM CONNECT.” The announcement was made on the 11th of this month.

The much-anticipated list of music that will be available upon the official launch of “Taiko no Master RHYTHM CONNECT” has also been revealed. The official website has released the details of the music that players can expect. In addition to NAMCO original music, the game will feature popular tracks from various genres including pop music, cartoon animation music, and VOCALOID. A staggering 800 songs are scheduled to be released, providing players with a diverse and immersive musical experience.

The game’s original theme song, “RHYTHM CONNECT,” has now been officially launched. The official MV for this catchy tune can be found on YouTube’s “Taiko no Master Official Channel.” The video showcases the beautiful scenery of Shonan and Enoshima, capturing the essence of a vibrant summer. The cast of the MV includes Miyoshi Yuuki, Kubota Haruka, and Tojo Mio as the “TRIANGLE Dancers.” Through their dance moves, they express the themes of the song, representing the “past,” “present,” and “future.” The choreography has been handled by the renowned “PowerPuffBoys,” a professional dancer recognized for their work with numerous artists. Their choreography creates a perfect blend of cuteness, power, and lyricism.

When “Taiko Master RHYTHM CONNECT” is officially launched, players will be treated to a short version of the MV during the game’s performance of “RHYTHM CONNECT.” For the full version, fans are encouraged to visit the “Taiko Master Official Channel” on YouTube.

Exciting news for music lovers as the song “RHYTHM CONNECT” will also be available on various global music streaming platforms. The original theme song of “Taiko Master RHYTHM CONNECT” can now be enjoyed on popular subscription services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Listeners around the world are invited to experience the infectious beats of this captivating tune.

For more details about the music release, including the song name, release area, and publishing platforms, please visit the official publishing website.

With the release of the official MV and the upcoming launch of “Taiko Master RHYTHM CONNECT,” it’s safe to say that both music and gaming enthusiasts have much to look forward to. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of rhythm and excitement!

