Man returns to the Moon: inside the modules designed by an Italian company to 'colonize' it

Man returns to the Moon: inside the modules designed by an Italian company to 'colonize' it

Aiming for Mars via the Moon. If possible colonize it. This is the declared objective of the Lunar Gateway, a project that involves NASA and ESA in the mission that will effectively bring man back to the Moon. 54 years after the landing of Apollo 11 on the satellite, the scientific world is thrilled by the (now imminent) possibility of seeing a human presence on the Moon again and, subsequently, on Mars. Thales Alenia, the largest manufacturer of satellites and space modules in Europe, will once again make this important milestone possible. We went to the Turin headquarters where the construction of Halo is being completed, the 3-meter diameter module that will host the 4 astronauts who, at the end of 2025, will participate in the lunar mission.

By Davide Cavalleri

