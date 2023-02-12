Measured Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (1) – the brighter the night shots





The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be officially launched in Taiwan from the 24th. This time, it will focus on super-spec upgrades, super-bright night photography, low-light selfies and other features, so that users can take bright and clear photos day and night. , and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also equipped with a 200-megapixel lens, so this time it will work with the iPhone 14 Pro Max to compare the front and rear lenses, and the difference in day and night shooting. just for reference.

Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra focuses on night shots, it certainly won’t disappoint. Even in low light sources and projection screens like teamLab, it can easily take bright and clear photos, and the faces will not be blacked out. The performance is excellent. Quite excellent, even handicapped people can press the shutter to take good pictures. Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, if the night shooting mode is turned on, it will be overexposed under the projection light, making the light environment color too white, but not If it is turned on, it will be like in the photo, and the face will be completely dark. After trying many times, it is still very difficult to take a bright photo under low light source and color lighting effect.

The front lens of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been greatly upgraded, and it can easily take bright photos when taking selfies at night. The face will not be too dark, but the lights behind are slightly overexposed, and the color becomes too bright. Being able to focus, even if you go to a crowded lantern festival, you can take good photos quickly. It is not like in the past due to dark environments, which will cause self-timer photos to be easily blurred due to hand shake. iPhone 14 Pro Max is The lights on the back can be captured without overexposure, and the faces are not too dark, which is a satisfactory image. Although it takes a few more clicks to focus on the frame between the person and the lights, at least both of them can take clear and visible pictures.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s low-light shots are outstanding. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s low-light shooting effect is more difficult to control. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)

This time, the actual measurement was carried out in the state of almost complete darkness with only the small light bulbs in the picture. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is obviously brighter overall, and the light from the small light bulbs will not be overexposed and spread out. You can see the stars like fireflies It is shining, and the most surprising thing is that even if the photo is enlarged, it will not be blurred. You can see details such as the face and the pampas grass behind. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also performs quite well in the night shooting mode, and the characters look distinct. With natural brightness, some details can be seen in the miscanthus at the back. Although it is dark overall, it can capture a sense of atmosphere, and the photo imaging is also more natural in style and tone.

Galaxy S23 Ultra night selfie has been greatly upgraded, and it can take bright photos at any time. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)

iPhone 14 Pro Max takes selfies at night, and both people and lighting can capture suitable brightness and color. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra supports the Expert Raw shooting function and has added a powerful starry sky photography mode. When the astrology guide is turned on, you can grasp the location of constellations, nebulae, etc., and you don’t need to open other apps to point to the sky every time to find the constellation you want to shoot. The long exposure can be set to capture the clear beauty of the starry sky.

In the extremely dark environment of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the photos are obviously brighter overall, and the enlarged photos are quite clear. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)

The iPhone 14 Pro Max can capture a sense of atmosphere in an extremely dark environment, and the imaging is also more natural in feel and tone. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra supports the Expert Raw shooting function, adding a powerful starry sky photography mode, and opening the astrology guide, you can grasp the location of constellations, nebulae, etc. (Photo by Shi Xinqian)





