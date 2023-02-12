Civita Castellana – It will serve to shed light on the last moments of life and the causes of the death of the 58-year-old – The man would have accused severe pain in his foot

Civita Castilian – He goes to the hospital and dies shortly after, after an autopsy has been carried out on Roberto D’Amico’s body.

The examination, carried out in recent days, will serve to shed light on the last moments of life and the causes of the 58-year-old’s death. According to what has emerged so far, the man would have presented himself to the Andosilla emergency room, no longer feeling his left leg. In the following hours, then, his conditions would suddenly worsen. Until his death. According to the first results, it would seem that a cardiological problem has arisen.

Architect and great sports man, died on February 5th. Before the last, painful farewell of relatives and friends to the cathedral, an autopsy was performed on his body. The examination was ordered by the prosecutor at the request of the 58-year-old’s family who want to see clearly about the dramatic event.

Engaged in politics with the Democratic Party, chess enthusiast, Inter fan, captain of Rugby Civita Castellana, D’Amico was well known and well liked by the entire community, now dismayed by his sudden death. He never failed to participate with masks and joy in the Civitonic carnival, of which he was a pillar. “With Roberto D’Amico, an available and always available colleague is leaving” recalls the president of the order of architects of Viterbo and its province, Giorgio Saraconi. “You were a great captain on and off the pitch. We will miss you very much even on Sunday in the stands to see the Seniores writes Rugby Civita Castellana.

In the meantime, following his death, the carabinieri of the Civita Castellana company have opened a file of investigations against unknown persons, and the medical records and documents relating to his health condition have been requested.

Presumption of innocence

A suspect simply means a person against whom preliminary investigations are carried out in a criminal proceeding.

In the Italian penal system, the presumption of innocence applies until the final sentence. Presumption of innocence which is based on article 27 of the Italian constitution according to which a person “is not considered guilty until final conviction”.

Articles: Saraconi, president of the Order of Architects: “With Roberto D’Amico a helpful and always available colleague is leaving” – “Goodbye Captain”, dismay and emotion for the sudden death of Roberto D’Amico

February 12, 2023