Home Technology “MELTY BLOOD: Genre LUMINA” 1st Anniversary – Decided to add MBAA Remastered BGM for FREE in honor of 330,000 units sold!
Technology

“MELTY BLOOD: Genre LUMINA” 1st Anniversary – Decided to add MBAA Remastered BGM for FREE in honor of 330,000 units sold!

by admin
“MELTY BLOOD: Genre LUMINA” 1st Anniversary – Decided to add MBAA Remastered BGM for FREE in honor of 330,000 units sold!

Add 10 remastered BGM songs for free!

Added the song “MELTY BLOOD actress again”!
“MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Official Twitter

To commemorate the first anniversary of the release of “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” and sales of 330,000 copies, the game will add“MELTY BLOOD Actress Returns” Remake BGM ! “MELTY BLOOD: The Return of the Actress” is the prequel to “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA”, the final version of “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” MELTY BLOOD actress active duty code again》 is now available on Steam, so stay tuned! “MELTY BLOOD TYPE LUMINA” will add “MELTY BLOOD Actress” for free10The first BGM remake!

  • Encounter (Skyscraper/Shrine)
  • Elegant Summer (Tounotei Hall, night)
  • The end of 1000 years
  • Midnight Raiders (Xiangying Park)
  • Arcueid’s theme
  • Crimson Air (top of the shrine, Xiuyue)
  • Sakura Love Song
  • fearless
  • fuzzy area
  • modernist street

you will be able toin battleandGalleryEnjoy additional songs in the background music, so you can enjoy the battle with a new feeling by using different background music, and you can listen to your favorite songs in the gallery to satisfy your heart.While the BGM is adding an update, it is now possible toView the effect through Color CustomizationColor, via “Stage Selection”Can display song name.It will be easier to play, like you canRe-challenge the final battle of “Boss Rush”,and in “RANKED MATCH”Faster match result display

“MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Official Twitter

Update will beEffective Friday, September 30, 2022,That is the one year anniversary of the release!Scheduled in15:00Get started, so let’s start playing after the update is properly done after distribution! And “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” is one year old, but still one year old!It’s never too late to start now,So even if you haven’t played it yet, please take this opportunity to participate! Please check the “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” official website and official Twitter ( @MB_LUMINA ) for the latest information!

See also  With only combat power 5, you start PUBG Mobile's "Dragon Ball Boundary Fighter" Beta Test Open

You may also like

Vittoria Zanetti is the startup that brought poke...

Galaxy S3 / Note 2 rejuvenation, Android 13...

Vittoria Zanetti is the startup that brought poke...

Mission accomplished: the NASA probe hits the asteroid

Some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users...

Bending Spoons announced funding of 340 million

FSP FSP’s latest three case products, silent, gorgeous,...

Bending Spoons announced a record $ 340 million...

2D classic reproduction!The 40 levels of the “Mario...

Elections are not won on social media

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy