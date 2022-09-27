Add 10 remastered BGM songs for free!

Added the song “MELTY BLOOD actress again”! “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Official Twitter

To commemorate the first anniversary of the release of “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” and sales of 330,000 copies, the game will add“MELTY BLOOD Actress Returns” Remake BGM ! “MELTY BLOOD: The Return of the Actress” is the prequel to “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA”, the final version of “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” MELTY BLOOD actress active duty code again》 is now available on Steam, so stay tuned! “MELTY BLOOD TYPE LUMINA” will add “MELTY BLOOD Actress” for free10The first BGM remake!

Encounter (Skyscraper/Shrine)

Elegant Summer (Tounotei Hall, night)

The end of 1000 years

Midnight Raiders (Xiangying Park)

Arcueid’s theme

Crimson Air (top of the shrine, Xiuyue)

Sakura Love Song

fearless

fuzzy area

modernist street

you will be able toin battleandGalleryEnjoy additional songs in the background music, so you can enjoy the battle with a new feeling by using different background music, and you can listen to your favorite songs in the gallery to satisfy your heart.While the BGM is adding an update, it is now possible toView the effect through Color CustomizationColor, via “Stage Selection”Can display song name.It will be easier to play, like you canRe-challenge the final battle of “Boss Rush”,and in “RANKED MATCH”Faster match result display！

“MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” Official Twitter

Update will beEffective Friday, September 30, 2022,That is the one year anniversary of the release!Scheduled in15:00Get started, so let’s start playing after the update is properly done after distribution! And “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” is one year old, but still one year old!It’s never too late to start now,So even if you haven’t played it yet, please take this opportunity to participate! Please check the “MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA” official website and official Twitter ( @MB_LUMINA ) for the latest information!